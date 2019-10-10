WHITEWATER — For the Whitewater High School Girls Tennis Team, pink shirts and tennis balls were the color of choice in hosting the 13th Annual JV Gilda’s Club Invitational Tournament in support of Gilda’s Club of Madison.
The event was held at the tennis courts of Whitewater High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Aug. 17.
Participating in the tournament this year were teams from East Troy, Hartford Union, Janesville Parker, Jefferson, Lodi, Union Grove and Westosha Central high schools.
Gilda's Club is a nonprofit organization founded by the late Gene Wilder, in memory of his wife, Gilda Radner, one of the original “Saturday Night Live” cast members, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989.
Gilda's Club is a community organization for people with cancer, their families and friends. Local chapters provide meeting places where those who have cancer, their families, and friends can join with others to build emotional and social support as a supplement to medical care.
Free of charge and nonprofit, Gilda's Club chapters offer support and networking groups, lectures, workshops and social events in a nonresidential, homelike setting.
Gilda’s Club of Madison aims to create welcoming communities of free emotional and social support for everyone living with cancer — women, men, teens, children and their families — as an essential complement to cancer care, providing support groups, educational lectures, healthy lifestyle workshops, and social activities and based on the belief that no one should face cancer alone.
Whitewater High School junior varsity tennis players participating in the tournament this year included Crystal Chan, Anisa Dauti, Brennan Fox-Simes, Zuri Goldsmith, Elizabeth Gomez, Liz Katzman, Jordyn Korf, Audrey Mayer, Abby Olson, Topanga Reynolds-Oezer and Haley Sheets.
Whitewater High School varsity tennis players helping included Mariana Cano, Josie Hintz, Tessa Papcke, Kaitlyn Partoll, Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson, who served as student organizer for the tournament in 2018 and this year, and designed this year’s WHS team tournament T-shirt.
Whitewater High School 2018 graduate Ali Ketterhagen was the student organizer for the 2017 Gilda's Club Invitational Tournament and helped coordinate this year’s raffle prizes by area businesses and concessions.
Local businesses supporting the tournament this year included Animal Medical Center, Anytime Fitness, Bellezza Hair Design, Coburn and Co., Culver's, Dalee Water, Dale's Bootery, Dental Perfections, Domino's Pizza, Fero's Auto Service, First Citizens State Bank, K9 Dog Care, Ketterhagen Motors, McCullough's Pharmacy & Gifts, On Time Tees, PremierBank, Quiet Hut, Rocky Rococo, Soffa & Devitt Law Firm, Tincher Realty and Whitewater Family Dentistry.
Greg Stewart, the Whitewater High School JV coach for more than 20 years, coordinates the tournament, assisted by varsity coach Tim Nelson who helps organize the event at the UW-Whitewater tennis courts.
Stewart credits the idea for this tournament to Amanda Gailloreto, a former tennis player at Whitewater High School, starting when a pink tennis ball rolled across the tennis courts at Whitewater High School as the team was about to play its last match of the season.
“Amanda looked at me and said, ‘Hey, I have an idea. We should organize a JV tennis tournament where everyone plays with pink tennis balls and wears pink shirts,’ Stewart shared. “With those statements and a little legwork, Whitewater High School organized their first JV tournament fundraiser for cancer. Over the years it has evolved to what we have here today.”
According to Stewart, the tournament has raised about $7,000 in the past five years. In the past five years it has raised about $7,000.
“We believe in the mission of Gilda's Club,” Stewart stated. “We want to create awareness about the program and how the proceeds from the event give Gilda's Club the ability to provide services for those going through cancer.
“Area residents have used Gilda's Club,” he added. “Over the years, we have elementary students speak who are going through childhood cancer, and most of our speakers talk about the importance of social and emotional support needed for cancer patients.”
For more information about Gilda’s Club of Madison, visit gildasclubmadison.org.
