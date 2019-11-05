WHITEWATER — Did you know that Whitewater once had multiple grocery stores? Did you know that Whitewater residents used to do their grocery shopping downtown?
The Whitewater Historical Society is hosting a panel-led discussion about Whitewater’s grocery stores back in the “good old days.” Attendees will hear reminiscences from a panel of long-time Whitewater residents, but everyone will be able to share their stories and memories of Whitewater grocery stores from the 1930s to the 1970s.
And those of us whose memories aren’t so long will have a chance to learn about the days when Whitewater wasn’t a one-grocery town.
The program will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater.
Come reminisce with us — or learn what you missed! This gathering is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Linda Robinson at (262) 473-3298 or email the group at linrob73@gmail.com or whitewaterwihistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
