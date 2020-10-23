WHITEWATER — The Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club members held their final meeting of the fiscal year via zoom Sept. 29 by inducting five new members, installing the board members for 2020-21, and announcing the Kiwanian of the Year.
Kiwanis Governor Roger Krogstad installed Jean Bromley as President of the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club for 2020-21, and also presented the Past President’s pin to Lorrie Koppein.
The slate of officers is as follows: Jean Bromley, President; Ed Schweitzer, Vice President; Lorrie Koppein, Immediate Past President; Patrick Taylor, President Elect; Corey Davis, Treasurer; John Newhouse, Secretary; and Shirley Grant, Assistant Secretary.
Krogstad recognized Rick Norman for his 25 years as club Treasurer and installed Corey Davis as his replacement. Rollie Cooper was recognized for his many years on the board and many contributions to the club.
Additional board members are: Steve Smith, Rick Norman, Jerry Grant and Marjorie Stoneman.
Governor Roger also inducted five new members to the club: Cathy Anderson, Elvira Kau, Sara Marquardt, Caroline Pate-Hefty and Al Stanek.
Lorrie Koppein was honored as the Kiwanian of the Year for her exemplary work and dedication to the Kiwanis Breakfast Club. She will be serving as Lieutenant Governor of Division 4 of the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Kiwanis District.
The Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is made up of dedicated volunteers who help both the Whitewater community and the world, all with 100 percent of funds going directly to projects and zero to administrative costs.
Last year, the club distributed more than $20,000, with donations to the Whitewater Unified School District, including shoes for students and scholarships; in addition, the club donated to the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House, The Community Space and the Methodist Church that served free meals during COVID.
Kiwanis helped to build and maintain the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelters at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the Whitewater High School football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean.
In addition, the group donates to the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic Center Family Partnership Fund and more. More information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page.
