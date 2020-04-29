WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club is sponsoring a writing project during this spring school closure.
It is designed for current Whitewater eighth grade students only, and consists of two parts, complete either or both: 1) A short story of 500 words or less on any subject and 2) An essay on the person influencing me the most, also up to 350 words.
Both can be sent via an email attachment, and each will be read and evaluated by at least three Kiwanians. Do not identify a person in the body of the work, use a pseudonym.
One’s work will be read without their identification to eliminate bias. Include name, address and telephone number. Readers will be evaluating content, originality and a completeness of thought.
Submit by May 29; reading will be done by June 19 with awards made the week of June 22. Awards are: First place, $50; second place, $20; third place, a Kiwanis certificate.
For any questions call (262) 473-6710.
Send an email and attachment(s) to ajnuhous@gmail.com.
