WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Board of Directors met virtually in April to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the Whitewater community, and decided as a group that in addition to its regular $1,000 donation to the Whitewater Food Pantry and $1,000 to Bethel House, the club also would donate an additional $1,000 to The Community Space and $1,000 to the First United Methodist Church to assist them in their extraordinary efforts to feed those in need.
Lorrie Koppein, president of the Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club, said, “The need in our community for meals is large, and we are so very happy and blessed to be able to assist some of the groups making a huge impact every day here in Whitewater.”
The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club is comprised of dedicated volunteers who help children in the Whitewater community and the world, all with 100 percent of funds raised going directly to projects and zero to administrative costs.
Each year, the club distributes approximately $20,000, with over half going to the Whitewater Unified School District, including Ferradermis, English Language Learners, summer school transportation, shoes for students, Badger Boys State and Badger Girls State, and scholarships. Kiwanis helped to build and maintain the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelter and accessible playground at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the Whitewater High School football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean.
In addition, the group donates to the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center Family Partnership Fund, the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House, and more.
Funds are raised through annual pancake breakfasts that have been served continuously since the 1950s, the Discover Whitewater Series Half-Marathon Pancake Breakfast since it began, and yearly poinsettia and lily plant sales. Additional information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page.
