WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Kiwanis Family of Clubs — including Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Circle K, Whitewater High School Key Club and the Whitewater Middle School Builders Club — are celebrating 22 years of selling their red and white poinsettias in the Whitewater community for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Poinsettia orders are due Nov. 10 (pick-up and delivery either would be Nov. 24 or Dec. 1, with deliveries for those with a 53190 zip code). The red and white poinsettias either are six inches for $12 each or eight inches for $20 each.
Individuals who wish to purchase poinsettias may contact Rick Norman at (262) 391-2228, Jean Bromley at (262) 473-9126, Lorrie Koppein at (608) 695-6366, Rollie Cooper at (262) 473-5375, Marjorie Stoneman at (414) 861-4126 or any member of the Kiwanis Clubs. Orders may be picked up at the Whitewater Greenhouse, 301 Country Highway U, Whitewater, on Nov. 24, between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., or Dec. 1, between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Delivery arrangements should be made with the Kiwanian who sold the poinsettia.
Safety is a priority, with all people delivering the poinsettias to wear gloves and facemasks when handling the plants and when they are in contact with purchasers.
“The holiday season is brightened by these beautiful plants, and the funds raised help us continue to support the great work being done in Whitewater,” said Rick Norman, coordinator of the poinsettia sale for the Whitewater Kiwanis Clubs. “This year especially, with the need to cancel our breakfast in conjunction with the half marathon, we are focusing on the poinsettia sale as a major fundraiser in order to help our community. We plan to do this with safety in mind, by wearing gloves and masks while handling and delivering the plants.”
The Kiwanis Clubs thank Jim Boyd and the Whitewater Greenhouse for their 22-year partnership that continues to offer the beautiful poinsettia plants and, at the same time, raises funds to help meet community needs.
The Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is made up of dedicated volunteers who help both the Whitewater community and the world, all with 100 percent of funds going directly to projects and zero to administrative costs.
Over the past 22 years, sales from the poinsettia plants have raised $150,000 for programs in the community. Last year, the club distributed more than $20,000, with donations to the Whitewater Unified School District, including shoes for students and scholarships; in addition, the club donated to the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House and the Methodist church that served free meals during COVID.
Kiwanis helped to build and maintain the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelters at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the Whitewater High School football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean.
In addition, the group donates to the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic Center Family Partnership Fund and more. More information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.