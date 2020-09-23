WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area again will host the annual State of the City and State of the Schools addresses tonight, Sept. 24, at 6:30.

Presenters include Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper and Whitewater Unified School District Administrator Dr. Caroline Pate-Hefty.

Due to COVID-19, this event will be virtual. To attend live, join the webinar by using the URL: https://zoom.us/j/95439454509?pwd=WnFpbnlLbEtVazE5WHVzZmFCc0FaUT09 Passcode: 119066.

Or, join by telephone: Dial (312) 626-6799, Webinar ID: 954 3945 4509, Passcode: 119066. This event will be recorded and afterward made available to the public.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Visit the League at https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/whitewater-area and like on Facebook.

