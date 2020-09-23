WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area reminds voters to prepare and be informed regarding the upcoming Nov. 3 general election.
In addition to the presidential race, November’s ballot also includes numerous local contests such as county clerk, county district attorney, county register of deeds and county treasurer, as well as State Assembly representative.
One source for nonpartisan candidate information is the League’s voter guide at VOTE411.org where voters can view and compare candidates’ verbatim responses to League questionnaires. This resource also includes information on registering to vote and finding out what is on one’s ballot.
The League highly encourages voters to prepare for the upcoming election by becoming informed of their options and reminding others to do the same.
The League is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Visit https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/whitewater-area and like the League on Facebook.
