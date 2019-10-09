WHITEWATER — On Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m., the League of Women Voters, Whitewater Area, will host a public program in the city hall council chambers to inform citizens on the importance of the 2020 Census and how to participate in the process.
Program speakers include Patricia Gillette, partnership specialist with the Chicago Regional Census Center and U.S. Census representative for the Whitewater area; and Miguel Aranda, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater graduate-student member of Whitewater’s Complete Count Committee and advisor for the UW-Whitewater chapter of Voto Latino.
The program will explain the process of the count, and address lingering concerns over the confidentiality of personal information and distrust following recent heated debates of adding a citizenship question, which will not be a component of the 2020 Census.
Persons may bring their census questions and concerns with them to this meeting, along with their family and friends.
