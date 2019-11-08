WHITEWATER — Join the League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area on Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitewater City Council when the group talks trash with representatives from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, City of Whitewater and John’s Disposal.
Come ready to learn the six R’s of Sustainability: rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle and replace, and how you can implement one or more of these practices to help the environment. Do you have a question about what is recyclable and what isn’t?
Now’s your chance to ask it and have it answered by the experts.
The League has a long history with waste management. Policy work on solid waste began in 1971 when Leagues studied solid waste disposal and then turned their attention to national policy on reuse, reclamation and recycling.
This program will be accompanied by an exhibit in the lobby of the Irwin L. Young Library during November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.