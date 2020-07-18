WHITEWATER — Whitewater Manufacturing Co. has committed to its eighth year being a Title Sponsor for the 2020 Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon and 5k.
This year the DWS is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20. The DWS team is thrilled to work with Whitewater Manufacturing again.
Whitewater Manufacturing is a fourth-generation family-owned company that works with assembly, welding, engineering, turning and milling, supply chain management and more. With the help of Whitewater Manufacturing’s sponsorship, the DWS has been able to give back to local Whitewater charities, advance its participants, and continue its tradition of putting on a fun and competitive athletic event for the Whitewater community.
The DWS has been able to expand marketing efforts to allow for a greater outreach past Whitewater community members because of sponsors like Whitewater Manufacturing. By expanding marketing, the DWS is able to provide a great experience for participants, while letting people outside of the city learn more about Whitewater.
Through the combined efforts of Whitewater Manufacturing’s donations and DWS expanding its outreach, local businesses in the City of Whitewater get further promotion as more people are able to discover all the features that Whitewater has to offer. Whitewater Manufacturing’s contributions have given the DWS an opportunity to provide greater support for its five local charity partners: Bethel House, Whitewater LEADS, Working for Whitewater’s Wellness, Whitewater Unified School District and the J-Hawk Aquatic Club.
Over the past seven years, the DWS has been able to raise $185,500 for these charity partners.
“Whitewater Manufacturing has been supportive of our race since our very first year and we are so grateful for all that has been contributed,” race director Dawson Miller said. “It is because of them that the DWS has been able to flourish for seven years, while giving back to the Whitewater community.”
DWS and all of its charity partners are appreciative for all that is contributed by Whitewater Manufacturing Co. It is because of sponsors like them that the DWS is able to provide a fun and athletic event for the Whitewater community.
Learn more about the race and register for DWS by visiting https://runwhitewater.com/. To learn about WhitewaterManufacturing, visit www.whitewatermfg.com.
Whitewater Manufacturing Co. has an essential part in its quality management system, which is a fully integrated, real-time information system that delivers the exact status of every job. It offers services like CNC turning, milling, engineering, welding, assembly, supply chain, management and inspection.
In addition to monitoring internal functions such as labor and accounting, this software system includes a complete Material Requirements Planning (MRP) package to track orders and receipts of raw materials, as well as production schedules and delivery confirmations of finished goods. The result is a complete, accurate and instantaneous response to customer inquiries.
Whitewater Manufacturing’s Quality Steering Team is committed to the development and implementation of Continuous Improvement practices and procedures that enable them to meet and exceed customer expectations and drive customer success. These practices are supported by continuing education and training, as well as continuous reinvestment in capital equipment to keep ahead of the curve.
Ultimately, its own success will be measured by the satisfaction of its customers. Some industries Whitewater Manufacturing serves are Aerospace, Agricultural, ATV, Chemical, Commercial, Dental, Electronic, Machine tool, Marine, Medical, Military and Motorcycle.
Visit www.whitewatermfg.com for more information.
The DWS is in its eighth year and has continued to grow since its beginning in 2013. The support and interest grows with every year and every participant has played a major role in keeping this race going. All the proceeds from the race are donated to five local non-profit partners: Bethel House (which provides interim housing for homeless families), Whitewater LEADS, Working for Whitewater’s Wellness (W3), Whitewater Unified School District and the J-Hawk AquaticClub.
The DWS partners with the city, business community, university and the school district to make this an event that benefits all who participate. For general race inquiries email info@runwhitewater.com.
For further details about the DWS and the Whitewater Manufacturing sponsorship, contact Jeffery Knight at (920) 728-0662 or jpk@knightpublicaffairs.com.
