— On Dec. 9, members of the Whitewater Builders Club volunteered for their second service project by working at the weekly spaghetti dinner at the Congregational Church in Whitewater, serving almost 200 free meals to members of the Whitewater community.

The WMS Builders Club’s first project was Oct. 24, when the students put their muscles — and volunteer spirits — to work raking leaves throughout the community.

#401 - Girls behind the counter – Left to right are Jackie Franco, Aimee Servin (partially hidden), Ariandna Gonzalez-Cervantes, Alexandra Cansino and Lillian Huebanks (head turned)

#404: Xander Jochim, left, and Kaden Thorne