WHITEWATER — On Dec. 9, members of the Whitewater Builders Club volunteered for their second service project by working at the weekly spaghetti dinner at the Congregational Church in Whitewater, serving almost 200 free meals to members of the Whitewater community.
The WMS Builders Club’s first project was Oct. 24, when the students put their muscles — and volunteer spirits — to work raking leaves throughout the community.
Following the spaghetti dinner, Ben Holzem, Whitewater Middle School associate principal and advisor for Builders Club, said, “Our kids did a great job and worked very hard the whole night.
“It was great hearing the people who worked at the church and community members eating at the dinner saying things like ‘They really have great kids at the middle school,’” he added. “The best part was that this was reported to me by several students who overheard the adults talking.”
Rayne Cauglin, an eighth-grader, shared, “We started this group with only a few students (now about 20) and started by talking about what we could do for the community. Our first idea was a Rake and Run, where we went to selected areas of the community and raked leaves. That was a big hit for our members and Whitewater residents.
“As other students started to learn more about it, more and more students wanted to join the group,” she added. “We started to have regular meetings and talked about what else we can do in our local community. That’s when the Christmas parade and spaghetti dinner came up during a brainstorming session.
“On a personal note,” Cauglin continued, “I love spending time with my peers and helping people while being a member of this club. Not only does it make me, and the whole group feel good about ourselves, but we are also serving others. We can’t wait to see what we come up with next and where this takes us in the future.”
Aimee Servin, also a member of the Builders Club, said, “Being a part of Builders Club is a new experience for me. It makes me happy seeing the joy on people’s faces that we helped. Every time I get to help someone, seeing that they’re being taken care of and fed makes me feel inspired to do more work for our community.”
According to Holzem, one of the important purposes of Builders Club — a Kiwanis International middle school program — is to provide students with public service opportunities. Builders Clubs also aim at developing the leadership skills of middle school students.
Holzem invites suggestions for WMS Builder Club service projects by contacting him at bholzem@wwusd.org.
