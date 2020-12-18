WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works will collect Christmas trees on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Residents should place their tree on the terrace by 5 a.m. on the dates listed above.

Residents who wish to have a tree picked up before or after the above scheduled dates must call the Department of Public Works at (262) 473-0560 before 5 a.m. on Tuesday that week to schedule a brush pickup.

Trees that have been flocked or contain wire will not be collected. Place these trees for collection by John’s Disposal on the second Thursday of the month, one’s bulk pickup day.

