WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater is partnering with the Kiwanis Club and the Whitewater Community Foundation to give residents a way to raise money for a new piece of playground equipment in Starin Park.
The new piece of equipment is called a We-Go-Round, which is a merry-go-round designed to allow wheeled mobility devices to fit in comfortably so all children can enjoy the experience. The We-Go-Round has a center post wheel for all children to use, and create the spinning motion from inside and outside.
The We-Go-Round encourages social play for all children both as riders and pushers while they cooperate to make this a fun experience for all. The children pushing work on motor planning and coordination through engagement of their muscles and joints.
Children can use motor skills of balance, along with core, lower and upper body strength. They also will use their cognitive skills for problem solving.
This new equipment will bring imaginative play and the ability for all children to socialize, no matter their degree of mobility.
“A huge thank you goes to the Kiwanis Club for wanting to add this fun piece of equipment to Starin Park,” said Eric Boettcher, Parks and Recreation director. “This new We-Go-Round will be a great addition, allowing all children to participate and enjoy the playground. That is exactly what a playground should be — a place for everyone to enjoy their experience.”
The Whitewater Community Foundation has set up a fund for the project and donations now can be made.
To donate, visit http://whitewatercommunityfoundation.org/donate/. Click the Donate Now button and the site will direct persons to choose a dollar amount, how often they wish to donate and which cause they wish to support as there are additional options for donations.
Donors also can choose to share a note of why they are gifting money to the cause.
