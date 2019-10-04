WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Police Department has received a donation from the Whitewater City Market.
Proceeds from the Whitewater City Market tent on Sept. 10 were donated to the department in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Last year, the donation was gifted to the Whitewater Fire Department.
City Market Co-Manager Lisa Dawsey-Smith delivered a check for $400. Police Captain, Adam Vander Steeg accepted the donation on behalf of the Whitewater Crime Prevention Fund to purchase future equipment.
"As we marked another anniversary of 9/11, we were fortunate to have an opportunity due to the generosity of market patrons to recognize and support the first responders in our community who diligently serve our community every single day," said Dawsey-Smith. “We are incredibly thankful for their commitment and professionalism."
