WHITEWATER — Whitewater police have identified the pedestrian who was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
Police said that Kay Gustafson, 71, of Whitewater, died following the incident in the 1300 block of West Main Street. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
