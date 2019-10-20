WHITEWATER — On Sunday, Oct. 20, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Whitewater Police Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of West Main Street for a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
Additional details will be provided when they become available.
