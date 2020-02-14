WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Common Council recently passed an ordinance which increases the charge for removing snow and ice from sidewalks. The $50 charge has been raised to a minimum of $100 for a first-time offense and a minimum of $150 for subsequent offenses if the city is required to remove the snow/ice.
Residents are required to remove snow and ice from the public sidewalk, including crosswalk ramps abutting their property, within 24 hours after a snow or ice event. Residents who do not remove snow and ice within this timeframe, causing the city to remove the snow/ice, are subject to these charges beginning March 1, 2020.
