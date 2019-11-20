WHITEWATER — Due to weather conditions, the City of Whitewater’s street crew will continue to collect bagged leaves and yard waste through Friday, Nov. 22.
Yard waste must be bagged in biodegradable, clear or transparent bags only. Yard waste will not be collected if not properly bagged or placed in non-transparent or black bags.
In addition, the compost site now is closed for the season.
City ordinance states that residents are prohibited from depositing any yard waste debris on city streets or right of ways other than on City of Whitewater-designated days.
Persons with any questions may call the Department of Public Works at (262) 473-0560.
