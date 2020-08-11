WHITEWATER — At its meeting Monday night, the Whitewater Unified School District School Board voted to approve the district’s Fall Instructional Plan.
As a result, students will engage in a combination of in-person and virtual learning starting Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The district will begin the school school year in Phase I, which means students in grades K-5 will take part in virtual learning with a rotating schedule of small-group in-person classes. Students in grades 6-12 will participate in an orientation-to-schools day with virtual learning follow-up instruction.
Prekindergarten students will learn in small-group in-person classes on two half-days each week.
“We are pleased to move forward with what we believe is a sound plan for approaching the upcoming school year and all of the uncertainties associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on teaching and learning,” said Dr. Caroline Pate-Hefty, WUSD district administrator. “While we know that not everyone will agree with every decision we make, we will continue to work to minimize risks for students and staff while providing a high-quality educational experience to all of our students.”
The district also will offer an all-virtual option for families who cannot or do not yet feel comfortable having their children attend school in person at this time.
To help students and families gain a greater understanding of the virtual platforms that will be used for teaching and learning this school year, WUSD will hold training sessions on Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the Whitewater High School auditorium.
A Seesaw training for parents of students in grades 4K-5 will start at 6:30 p.m., while a Google Classroom training for grades 6-12 will begin at 7:30 p.m. The district also will provide a Spanish-facilitated version of the presentations Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Whitewater High School Library Media Center.
