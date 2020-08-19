WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Unified School District School Board voted to approve the district’s virtual instruction platform for the 2020-21 school year at its meeting Aug. 17.
This platform is for students who choose the fully virtual model instead of the small-group, face-to-face instructional model.
The approval assigned 3.5 teachers to the district’s elementary virtual platform. Additionally, the school board approved Edgenuity as the virtual online platform for students in grades 6-12. This approval makes no changes to the in-person, small group instruction model families have chosen.
“With the board’s approval, we are very pleased to formalize our virtual instruction platform for the upcoming school year,” said Dr. Caroline Pate-Hefty, WUSD district administrator. “This plan is the result of months of hard work and preparation by district staff. We are confident that we have created a plan that will continue to engage our students, even during those times when they are not physically in our classrooms.”
To start the school year:
● Students in 4K will learn in small-group, in-person classes on two half-days each week.
● Students in grades K-5 will take part in virtual learning with a rotating schedule of small-group in-person classes. (They will report in minimally weekly).
● Students in grades 6-12 will participate in an orientation-to-schools day, with virtual learning follow-up instruction. Families of grades 6-12 students who are selecting a virtual model for minimally a semester, will log into Edgenuity, which includes Wisconsin state-certified instructors and a self-paced curriculum. There also are multiple layers of support for students to assist them in their learning.
“Our teachers have been meeting, rewriting curriculum, creating their classroom platforms, and preparing for both in-person and virtual instruction,” said Dr. Pate-Hefty. “Whether our students are in our school buildings or engaging online, they will have access to a high-quality educational experience backed by the talented and hard-working teachers and staff of WUSD.”
When questions arise, persons can submit them to the district’s FAQ survey and staff will answer them promptly: https://sites.google.com/wwusd.org/wusd-covid-19/communications-presentations/frequently-asked-questions
The first day of school for Whitewater students is Tuesday, Sept. 1. To view the district’s virtual instruction platform for the 2020-21 school year, visit https://sites.google.com/wwusd.org/wusd-covid-19/instructional-plans.
