WHITEWATER — Seniors in the Park is starting virtual classes and activities. A date to reopen has not yet been set and will happen slowly and in stages. Thanks for your patience.
Dine and discuss with Deb
I’m taking time over lunch to keep people updated, and there occasionally will be a guest speaker on Tuesdays at noon. Call or register online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/ to be sent a link to the virtual weekly chat.
Persons can log on with a smartphone, tablet or laptop or can call in with their phone.
Opening survey
A survey will be included in the July newsletter and has been emailed to all participants (check your junk mail). The questions are about opening the center, complying with protocols, when you will return, technology access and more.
There will be a drawing for those who complete and return the survey by July 10. Participant input is so important to assist with reopening and assess people’s comfort level.
Monochrome Watercolor class
Artists, let’s get together (virtually) to do some painting in July. Beginning Thursday July 9, at 1 p.m. for four weeks, Jan Crowley will be offering a monochrome watercolor class. Cost is $10 per class. Zoom will be the virtual platform.
Participants will need to choose one color of paint that they wish to work with along with Arches paper, and any reference material that interests them such as something simple or a subject that gives them joy.
It’s really fun to use old family photos. Questions for the instructor, call or email Jan Crowley at (262) 441-0324; briarhillstudio@gmail.com.
Whitewater senior cyclists
Senior cyclists: Enjoy a “virtual group ride.” Not online, but during the first week or so of July, participants will plan a personal route and go out alone, or with a friend or two.
Persons can enjoy the ride, come home, write a “report” with highlights of the ride, take optional photos and/or selfies, and submit it to your virtual leader, Patrea.
All the reports will be shared with the group and can help build a great repertoire of interesting rides.
The registration deadline is Tuesday, July 6. Those registered for the ride will receive an email confirmation with information on how to “report” your ride.
Register at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk. Call or email with registration questions. New center participants, call (262) 473-0535 to register. A participation waiver will be emailed.
Virtual FUNctional Fitness
Experience a dynamic routine to promote coordination, balance, strength and flexibility, Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. All levels of ability are welcome.
A link to Zoom and passcode will be sent after registration payment is made. The session is July 6-29 and the fee is $8.
Register and pay online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/ or call to use your prepay. Deadline to register is July 1.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of our online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. As we reopen, seniors will need to register and make payments at the center. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email, if there is no payment involved.
Seniors in the Park emails
Center staff occasionally will send out emails to specific groups or the entire list of participants.
Know that these emails often go to one’s junk mail. Please check it frequently and watch for emails from Seniors in the Park or wwtr@schedulesplus.com.
SchedulesPlus is the center’s online registration/attendance/payment system.
AARP tax preparation
The volunteer tax preparers will not be returning this year. For those who only file homestead credit, this can be done with next year’s taxes.
Looking for ...
The center needs people interested in hosting a virtual garden tour, moderating a virtual coffee hour or wine-o-clock, virtually sharing a collection or anything else that would be fun and informative for other people. Call or email the office if interested. Thanks for sharing!
June Brain Health and Awareness
Keeping your brain healthy involves many of the same things as keeping your body healthy. Good nutrition, aerobic exercise, adequate sleep, having friends and socializing, music/singing/dance, a positive attitude and challenging your mind by doing things differently.
For example, putting your pants on the other leg first, brushing your teeth with your opposite hand, taking a different route than usual.
So many ways to bring variety and challenge to your brain.
Thought for the week
I’ve found that the changes I feared would ruin me have always become doorways, and on the other side I have found a more courageous and graceful self. — Elizabeth Lesser.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the newsletter at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities, visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
