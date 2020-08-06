WHITEWATER — Seniors in the Park will be doing a soft opening beginning Monday, Aug. 10, and be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The first priority is to keep seniors and the staff safe and healthy. I respect your choice for when you want to again participate — just know that how things are done at the center will change.
Facemasks required
Persons will be required to wear a facemask when in the building, wash or sanitize their hands when entering, and practice physical distancing. There will be limits on the number of people in the building at one time.
Persons must register in advance for all activities and classes, so staff can keep numbers at an appropriate level for physical distancing. I know this is new, but walk-ins for classes and activities no longer will be allowed.
Registration can be by done by phone, email or online (above). Large-group classes and activities will not meet until it’s safe to do so.
‘Walking a Labyrinth’
The workshop “Walking the Labyrinth” will offer creative ways to walk a labyrinth, instruction, and possible outcomes for the participants who choose to walk on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 1 or 2:30 p.m.
The labyrinth can bring stress relief and relaxation to support one’s health. It can be a calming, thoughtful and transformational experience.
The invitation to walk this circular pattern might assist with clearing the mind and giving insight.
Registration and payment are due by Tuesday, Aug. 11. The fee is $5 members or $10 non-members
The event will take place at the Cravath Lakefront Center. Facemasks are required, and maximum participation is five people.
Movie matinee
The movie on Aug. 25 will be “The Farewell,” rated PG. A Chinese family discovers their grandmother only has a short time to live and decides to keep her in the dark. Billi (Awkwafina), her headstrong, young Chinese-American granddaughter, struggles with this decision.
AARP Top Movies for Grownups says “few films capture grandmother-granddaughter love like this tale.”
Awkwafina was the Golden Globe winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical/Comedy for this tender film.
Facemasks are required and persons must register for a seat, either for the 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. showing, by calling or going online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk. There will be a limit of 10 to 12 people per movie time slot. No walk-ins are allowed.
Classic car show
Bring a classic car to Starin Park for people to enjoy seeing on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Persons will be able to wander and look at the cars, which will be parked to allow physical distancing. Wearing a facemask is encouraged.
Call (262) 473-0535 if bringing a car, or email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov. Rain date is Thursday, Aug. 27. Thanks for sharing your vehicle.
Monday Musings
This weekly email will keep seniors up-to-date on what’s happening and what’s new. To subscribe, email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov and you will be added to the list.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of the center’s online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/.
As the center reopens, seniors will need to register and make payments there. The center also be able to accept registrations by phone or email if no payment is involved.
Emails from Seniors in the Park
Staff occasionally will send emails to specific groups or the entire list of participants. Please know that these often go to one’s junk mail.
Check junk mail frequently and watch for emails from Seniors in the Park or wwtr@schedulesplus.com. SchedulesPlus is the center’s online registration/attendance/payment system.
Activities at a glance
‘FUN’ctional Fitness — Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., virtual.
Yoga — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m., virtual.
Pickleball — Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 10 a.m. and Wednesday, 7 to 9 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater tennis courts.
Book Club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park; call to arrange pickup.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1:30 p.m. (beginning Aug. 17).
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
A thought on your new life from Winnie the Pooh (A.A. Milne): “I always get to where I am going by walking away from where I have been.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.