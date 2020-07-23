WHITEWATER — Seniors in the Park will be starting virtual classes and activities. A possible center opening date is Aug. 10, depending on where everything is at with COVID and subject to Park Board approval of the opening plan.
The opening will happen slowly and in stages. Persons are thanked for their patience.
Outdoor pickleball
The pickleball group has started playing on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater tennis courts, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 to 10 a.m.
They are playing on the master’s courts, and chalking lines for the kitchen and the base line. If you have outdoor balls, please bring them.
Remember to bring water and hydrate well in the heat. Persons can bring a lawnchair for between games and physical distancing.
Please check in on the attendance sheet. If new to the program, there is a participation waiver to sign.
Use technology
Calling adults age 60 and older who use or what to use technology!
Malayna Oswald, a student researcher at UW-Whitewater, is working on a project titled Project TECHY (Training Elders in Communication tecHnology with Young people). She is looking for participants to take a 15-minute survey about their use of, concerns about, and needs regarding technology.
If interested, let your senior center director know. Malayna will reach out to persons via email if they would like to take the survey online, or she will need your address to mail a copy of the survey to complete it on paper.
She will be concluding the survey shortly, and needs about 50 more participants. The survey doesn’t take long, and will greatly will assist her with her research.
Jill’s jewelry
Retired Middleton Senior Center Director Jill Kranz has been collecting and wearing costume jewelry for over 50 years. She has antique jewelry, items purchased at comiccon, when she travels, and often what is unique and interesting.
Join her when she highlights some of her collection over Zoom on Wednesday July 29, at 3 p.m.
During the Zoom meeting, Jill will show viewers two of her many jewelry boxes and five small collections of jewelry, including a collection of Mickey Mouse and Disney jewelry.
Register online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/ or call the senior center office. A link to Zoom will be sent to you. Deadline to register is Monday, July 27.
Monday musings
This is a weekly email to keep you up-to-date on what’s happening and what’s new. To subscribe, email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov and you will be added to the list.
Dine and discuss with Deb
I’m taking time over lunch to keep people updated, and there occasionally will be a guest speaker on Tuesdays at noon. Call or register online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/ to be sent a link to the virtual weekly chat.
Persons can log on with a smartphone, tablet or laptop or can call in with their phone.
Book club
Our book club group will be reading “The Boston Girl” by Anita Diamant, and meeting Monday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. to discuss. Please wear a facemask.
If uncomfortable meeting, there also will be a group discussion via Zoom, both online or phone-in.
Call the office now to schedule a time to pick up a book. Note: This event is tentative, depending upon the center opening in August.
Virtual FUNctional Fitness
Open the door to greater independence and a healthier life with “fun”ctional fitness. Experience a dynamic routine to promote coordination, balance, strength and flexibility. Persons of all ability levels are invited to attend.
A link to Zoom will be sent after registration payment is made.
This class meets Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 4-31. The fee for members is $9 or $14 for non-members. Register and pay online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. The signup deadline is July 30.
Virtual yoga
This one-hour class will focus on basic yoga postures. You will stretch, strengthen and tone your entire body. Optimal alignment, concentration and relaxation are promoted in every class.
A link to Zoom will be sent after registration payment is made. This four-week class meets Tuesdays, Aug. 4-25, or Thursdays, Aug. 6-27, at 10 a.m. Persons can register for both classes.
The instructor is Brienne Brown, RYT. Fee for members is $20; fee for non-members is $30. Register and pay online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/.
Registration payment deadline is Thursday, July 30, by 2 p.m.
Watercolor: Beginning and Intermediate
This four-week watercolor class Aug. 6-27, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with Rita Carpenter, will focus on quick wet-on-wet loose landscapes, and positive and negative painting.
Subject matter might include still-life objects, flowers, fruit and vegetables, etc.
Attendees always are encouraged to paint from personal photos, sketches or ideas. Each session will include a short demonstration and discussion.
Carpenter, a Janesville artist, has taken people on international painting trips.
Fee is $15 per class or $50 for all four classes. The class will be virtual on Aug. 6 and might be in-person afterward, or a mix of virtual and in-person, depending on persons’ preference.
Register at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk. Sign up for all four weeks or individual classes.
Persons who previously have not participated at Seniors in the Park must call (262) 473-0535 to register.
Bookworms
Our Book Club will meet Monday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. and might discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, since it has been a few months.
The book for August” will be “The Boston Girl” by Anita Diamont. Carolyn Haas is the new facilitator.
Call the center office to schedule a time to pick up a book. The group can meet in person at the center, meet outdoors in the park or virtually by telephone or internet. Let the staff know which you prefer.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of our online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. As the center reopens, persons will need to register and make payments there. The center also will be able to accept registrations by phone or email if there is no payment involved.
Emails from Seniors in the Park
Center staff occasionally will send emails to specific groups or the entire list of participants. Know that these emails often go to one’s junk mail.
Check junk mail frequently and watch for emails from Seniors in the Park or wwtr@schedulesplus.com. SchedulesPlus is the center’s online registration/attendance/payment system.
Looking for ...
The center needs people interested in moderating a virtual coffee hour or wine-o-clock, virtually sharing a collection or anything else that would be fun and informative for other people. Call or email the office if interested. Thanks for sharing!
Thought for the week
How we behave matters because within human society everything is contagious — sadness, and anger, yes, but also patience and generosity. Which means we all have more influence than we realize. — Elizabeth Gilbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.