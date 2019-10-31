WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Learn Mahjongg
Join Diane on Mondays in November, beginning on the 4th, to learn Mahjongg, a fun, brain-stimulating game. Call in advance to register.
Women’s Saturday
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Nov. 23, for Women’s Saturday.
Sessions include Hooping, Using Herbs to Maintain Health, Line Dance, Meditation, Yoga, Food as Medicine, Meditation, Acupuncture, CBD oil and Laughter Yoga. The keynote address is “The Inexhaustible Resource.” Conclude your day with Drumming for Health and Happiness.
Pick up a registration form at the Starin Park Community Building, Whitewater Aquatic Center or the municipal building-second floor kiosk. A form also can be emailed.
The fee of $25 includes morning snacks and lunch. Seating is limited, so sign up soon. Deadline to register is Nov. 14.
Caring for the caregiver
Dr. Wruble will provide an interactive presentation for caregivers to learn how better to care for themselves on Friday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fort Memorial Hospital auditorium. Call Heather Janes to register at (920) 675-4035 by today, Nov. 1.
Dementia Live!
Dementia Live is an experience that immerses participants into what life might be like living with cognitive impairment and sensory change. This safe experience — a powerful and effective tool to assist people in understanding specific changes and how to improve communication and their environment — takes place on Thursdays, Nov. 7-21, at Mulberry Glen.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling Jenny at (262) 458-5101.
Improve your balance
During this presentation on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 10:30 a.m., participants will learn about how changes in strength and overall activity can improve their balance ability and decrease their falls risk. Exercises will be offered to improve one’s balance.
There also will be an overview of common types of vestibular problems such as paroxysmal vertigo, “that stone thing,” and other types of inner ear impairments that affect balance.
Presenter Andrew Punsel, MPT, is a Fort HealthCare physical therapist at the Whitewater Therapy and Sports Clinic. Register in advance for the program.
Christmas painting/cards
Create a beautiful Christmas card/painting using watercolors and mixed media on Thursdays, Nov 14 and 21, at 1 p.m. Participants will cover basic information on mixed media and creating their own papers. They will use mono printing to create papers or students can bring some store-bought or found papers. This class covers all abilities.
Supplies to bring: 1) Watercolor paper or a different substrate 2) Watercolor brushes 3) Yes paste or other gluing medium and a brush to apply 4) Found or store-bought art papers: sheet music, old book pages, etc. 5) cover for tables.
The instructor will have small packets of different papers to purchase for $5. Fee is $15 per class and deadline to register is Nov. 7.
Extended travel
Desert Adventure: Dubai and Abu Dhabi: March 12-20, 2020.
Tulip Time on Jewels of the Rhine: April 1-11, 2020.
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24, 2020.
Kentucky’s Unbridled Spirit: June 8-12, 2020.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9, 2020.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19, 2020.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16, 2020.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27, 2020.
Shortened office hours
On Nov. 4, 5 and 7 the senior center office will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The office will be closed Nov. 6 and 8.
Activities at a glance
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Continuing Spanish — Thursdays, 1 p.m.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
Don’t wait for things to get easier, simpler, better. Life will always be complicated. Learn to be happy right now.
Center information
Most classes, trips and activities are open to adults of all ages.
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library or online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov (Departments, Seniors in the Park) or wwparks.org.
All activities take place in the Starin Park Community Building, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted. Classes also can be paid for online at wwwparks.org or Schedulesplus.com/wwtr.
