JEFFERSON — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
‘Bridging Technology’
“Bridging Technology” is an ongoing collaboration in which free technology assistance is provided twice monthly by UW-Whitewater honor students, led by Professor Melissa Deller.
This program is supported by the UW-Whitewater University Honors Program and the UW-Whitewater Learning Communities. Assistance is provided for laptops, tablets, smartphones and apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snap Chat and more.
Students will be at the center the first Friday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. and the third Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 3:30 p.m. Call if attending.
Census tutorial
New from Generations on Line! www.EasyCensusHelp.org is an interactive tutorial, teaching a new tablet user, techno-timid current tablet user, laptop or personal computer user to practice the specific skills needed for filling out the 2020 census online.
This is an interactive, practice area and absolutely no data is stored. Persons can practice at home, attend the informational session on Monday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. or stop in at Bridging Technology sessions for help.
It is important for older adults to complete the census as the Older Americans Act uses numbers provided by the census to allocate funding for services and programs. Persons will be receiving their official census letter during the week of March 12.
Persons can fill out the online form, do it on paper or call in their information. Persons’ participation is crucial!
Snowshoeing
Join Bonnie Wagner and trek at Natureland Park Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. If you don’t have snowshoes, the center has some for you to try.
Register by Friday, Feb.14. Let us know if you have snowshoes or not.
Snowshoes are on a first-to-register/request basis. All hikes are weather- and snow-dependent.
Sunday Funday
Remember the days when you would go dancing on the weekend or after the football game? It’s fun, social and great exercise!
We will help you get warm at our Winter Sunday Funday Party Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be snacks and beverages all afternoon, a disc jockey spinning lots of tunes, cornhole/bag-toss games and table games for those who don’t dance to play. Seniors are welcome to bring a game to play, too.
The center’s annual membership drawing will be at 3:45 p.m. Persons do not need to be present to win. The event is free and open to all ages.
The ABCs of CBD
The presentation primarily will focus on medical research being done on CBD. This will include how effective different consumption methods are, proposed doses by medical institutions and the “entourage effect.”
Also covered will be how to check the quality of CBD products. Be a well-informed customer.
Bring your questions Monday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. Register in advance for the program.
Heart health
February is American Heart Month, which reminds us to take care of our heart. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S.
Join us Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. to learn about the different types of heart conditions, their symptoms (often different for women) and tips on how to support a healthy heart with Corrina McVay of SSM Health at Home. Register in advance.
More information
For more info or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the center newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library, several local businesses, online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Department tab — Seniors in the Park or wwwparks.org.
All activities take place in Starin Park unless otherwise noted. Classes also can be paid for at wwwparks.org or Schedulesplus.com/wwtr.
