WHITEWATER — The Seniors in the Park pickle ball group has started playing on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater tennis courts, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 to 10 a.m.
They are playing on the master’s courts, and chalking lines for the kitchen and the base line. If you have outdoor balls, please bring them.
Remember to bring water and hydrate well in the heat. Persons can bring a lawn chair for between games and physical distancing.
Please check in on the attendance sheet. If new to the program, there is a participation waiver to sign.
Puzzle exchange and book loan
Persons can drive up to the center and staff will give them puzzles. Or, don a mask and check out what the center has available on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two.
Kathy Ross will be on hand to help seniors with book selections; or, if they don’t see a book they would like, she will check inside.
Book club
The book club group will be reading “The Boston Girl” by Anita Diamant. Members will meet on Monday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. to discuss the selection.
Please wear a facemask. If not comfortable meeting in persons, the group discussion also will be available by Zoom, whether online or phone-in. Call the office to schedule a time to pick up a book.
Virtual FUNctional Fitness
Open the door to greater independence and a healthier life with “fun”ctional fitness. Experience a dynamic routine to promote coordination, balance, strength and flexibility. Persons of all ability levels are invited to attend.
A link to Zoom will be sent after registration payment is made.
This class meets Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 4-31. The fee for members is $9 or $14 for non-members. Register and pay online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Signup deadline is July 31.
Virtual yoga
This one-hour class will focus on basic yoga postures. Students will stretch, strengthen and tone their entire body. Optimal alignment, concentration and relaxation are promoted in every class.
A link to Zoom will be sent after registration payment is made. This four-week class meets Tuesdays, Aug. 4-25, or Thursdays, Aug. 6-27, at 10 a.m. Persons can register for both classes.
The instructor is Brienne Brown, RYT. Fee for members is $20; fee for non-members is $30. Register and pay online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/.
Registration payment deadline is Thursday, July 31.
Watercolor: Beginning and Intermediate
This four-week watercolor class Aug. 6-27, from 1 to 4 p.m. with Rita Carpenter, will focus on quick wet-on-wet loose landscapes, and positive and negative painting.
Subject matter might include still-life objects, flowers, fruit and vegetables, etc.
Attendees always are encouraged to paint from personal photos, sketches or ideas. Each session will include a short demonstration and discussion.
Carpenter, a Janesville artist, has taken people on international painting trips.
Fee is $15 per class or $50 for all four classes. The class will be in-person but can be virtual, if preferred.
Register at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk. Sign up for all four weeks or individual classes.
Persons who previously have not participated at Seniors in the Park must call (262) 473-0535 to register.
Monday Musings
This is a weekly email to keep persons up-to-date on what’s happening and what’s new. To subscribe, email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov and you will be added to the list.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of our online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. As the center reopens, persons will need to register and make payments there. The center also will be able to accept registrations by phone or email if there is no payment involved.
Emails from Seniors in the Park
Center staff occasionally will send emails to specific groups or the entire list of participants. Know that these emails often go to one’s junk mail.
Check junk mail frequently and watch for emails from Seniors in the Park or wwtr@schedulesplus.com. SchedulesPlus is the center’s online registration/attendance/payment system.
