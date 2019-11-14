WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Women’s Saturday
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Nov. 23. Sessions include Hooping, Using Herbs to Maintain Health, Line Dance, Meditation, Yoga, Food as Medicine, Meditation, Acupuncture, CBD oil and Laughter Yoga. The keynote topic is “The Inexhaustible Resource,” and participants will end their day with Drumming for Health and Happiness.
Pick up a registration form at the Starin Park Community Building, aquatic center or the municipal building-second floor kiosk, or one can be emailed to you.
The fee of $25 includes morning snacks and lunch. Seating is limited, so sign up soon.
Dementia Live!
Dementia Live is an experience that immerses participants into what life might be like living with cognitive impairment and sensory change. This safe experience — a powerful and effective tool to assist people in understanding specific changes and how to improve communication and their environment — takes place on Thursdays through Nov. 21 at Mulberry Glen.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling Jenny at (262) 458-5101.
Free memory screen
A memory screening is a baseline for monitoring memory. It is a simple health assessment consisting of a series of questions and tasks designed to gauge memory, language and thinking skills. This 10-minute assessment is a face-to-face meeting with no preparation required and is confidential.
The screens will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, starting at 1 p.m. Schedule an appointment by Nov. 15.
‘Bridging Technology’
“Bridging Technology” is an ongoing collaboration in which free technology assistance for laptops, tablets, smartphones and apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snap Chat and more is provided twice monthly by University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Honor students, led by Professor Melissa Deller, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Students are on hand the first Friday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. and the third Tuesday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Call if attending.
Gadget Gurus
Do you have an iPad, iPhone, tablet, laptop or smartphone and just want a little more information? Mark and Tom are willing to work one-on-one with you to troubleshoot issues or just teach what can be done with this technology.
Bring a technology item and the passwords to access what you want to work on. Call staff to set up an appointment.
Handling holiday grief
There are methods to cope with and resources available for persons experiencing grief during the holidays. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m., hear Agrace grief counselor, Dana Basch, walk persons through:
• Learning about grief and what it looks like.
• Help/support friends and family dealing with grief, especially during the holidays.
• Learn what to say/what not to say to a person dealing with grief.
Register by Dec. 2 for this talk.
Extended travel
Desert Adventure: Dubai and Abu Dhabi: March 12-20, 2020.
Tulip Time on Jewels of the Rhine: April 1-11, 2020.
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24, 2020.
Kentucky’s Unbridled Spirit: June 8-12, 2020.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9, 2020.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19, 2020.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16, 2020.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27, 2020.
Activities at a glance
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Continuing Spanish — Thursdays, 1 p.m.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
If you expect other people or things to make you happy, you always will be disappointed. You, alone, are responsible for your own happiness.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library or online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov (Departments, Seniors in the Park) or wwparks.org.
All activities take place in the Starin Park Community Building, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted. Classes also can be paid for online at wwwparks.org or Schedulesplus.com/wwtr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.