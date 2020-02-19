WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Sunday Funday
Remember the days when you would go dancing on the weekend or after the football game? It’s fun, social and great exercise!
We will help you get warm at our Winter Sunday Funday Party on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be snacks and beverages all afternoon, a disc jockey spinning lots of tunes, cornhole/bag-toss games and table games for those who don’t dance to play. Seniors are welcome to bring a game to play, too.
The center’s annual membership drawing will be at 3:45 p.m. Persons do not need to be present to win. The event is free and open to all ages.
Free big-screen movie
Enjoy the movie “Judy” on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 12:30 p.m.
Renee Zellweger won the Best Actress Oscar for her role portraying singer-actress Judy Garland.
Popcorn and lemonade will be served. Mulberry Glen sponsors the movies.
The ABCs of CBD
The presentation primarily will focus on medical research being done on CBD. This will include how effective different consumption methods are, proposed doses by medical institutions and the “entourage effect.”
Also covered will be how to check the quality of CBD products. Be a well-informed customer.
Bring your questions Monday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. Register in advance for the program.
Heart health
February is American Heart Month, which reminds us to take care of our heart. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S.
Join us Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. to learn about the different types of heart conditions, their symptoms (often different for women) and tips on how to support a healthy heart with Corrina McVay of SSM Health at Home. Register in advance.
Extended travel opportunities
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug.16-19.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27. Trip preview on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m.
The following tours can be previewed on Thursday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m. Register in advance for the trip or trips you would be interested in learning about.
Nine Countries Without a Passport: Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.
Amazing Thailand: Feb. 11-20, 2021.
Sensations of Lyon and Provence River Cruise: May 28 to June 8, 2021, with free airfare through May 31.
Greece: Oct. 11-19, 2021.
Tea and Stories
Join us for tea and author Debbie Oas on Thursday, March 5, at 1 p.m. She will give a brief background on her two books “Little Lost Annie” and “Sinister Bay,” read a small excerpt from each book and tell a story related to the excerpt.
She also will talk about the publishing process.
“Sinister Bay” is a murder mystery set in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It is the first in a series of “Cryptid Mysteries”; the second book in the series,” Whitewater Witch,” will take place here in Whitewater. Register by March 2.
Scholarly Scoop
Join Michael P. Gueno, associate professor, Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, on Friday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. for “Making Our Selves at Home: The Religion of Earliest Whitewater.”
The settlement of Whitewater was an expression of the religion of the settlers and, consequently, their entwined white, American Protestant and masculine identities. In many ways the religion of the settlers prompted their actions, framed their thoughts and deeds, and permeated their hopes and plans for their town. Their religion shaped their perceptions of the local landscape and embedded their daily existence with grand significance.
Shortened office hours
The center office will be closed at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, and all Friday, Feb. 28.
Inclement weather
In case of inclement weather, program cancellations will be online on the Whitewater Banner or City of Whitewater websites. If school is cancelled, the center will not be open. If there is a delay, the center will be open, but some early classes might not meet.
Ongoing activities
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Open Sewing — Second through fifth Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
“The best way to predict your future is to create it.” — Abraham Lincoln.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the center newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library, several local businesses, online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Department tab — Seniors in the Park or wwwparks.org.
All activities take place in Starin Park unless otherwise noted. Classes also can be paid for at wwwparks.org or Schedulesplus.com/wwtr.
