WHITEWATER — COVID-19 has changed a lot of things, but one thing has stayed the same: Falling is not a normal part of aging.
The week of Sept. 21-25 is a nationwide effort to bring awareness to and prevent falls. Use the new #FallsFree online CheckUp tool from the National Council on Aging - ncoa.org/fallsfreecheckup to get a personalized look at your risk factors and how to address them. Then spread the word to friends and family. It’s a nice way to reach out and show you care!
Free try-it fitness classes
Check out these free, classes that will be offered through Zoom. Seniors in the Park and the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center are partnering to promote health during Senior Fitness Week, Sept. 21-25. Register at least two days before the classis held. The classes are as follows:
Core: 8:30 a.m. Monday or Wednesday, Sept 21 or 23 (40-minute class).
FUNctional Fitness: 9:30 a.m. Monday or Wednesday, Sept 21 or 23 (one-hour class).
Chair Yoga: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Barre: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
Fun Fit: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 24.
Zumba Gold: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22.
Movie
Watch the current version of the movie “Little Women” on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Each showing limited to 10n people. You must register in advance, no walk-ins.
Outdoor puzzle exchange, book loan
Don a mask and check out what we have on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 2 p.m. If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two.
Kathy Ross will be available to help you with book selections, or if you don’t see a book you would like, she will check inside.
Motorcycle ride
Enjoy a ride through the rolling hills west of Madison toward the Wisconsin River on Saturday, Sept. 26. We’ll stop in a community for lunch, maybe ride the ferry and stop at Wollershiem Winery on the way home.
The ride departs at 9:30 a.m. Helmets are recommended and masks required at stops. A current copy of your motorcycle insurance information is needed.
Boosting immunity presentation
With the cold and flu season upon us, there are multiple things you can do to help prevent becoming sick and/or lessening the severity of your symptoms. This virtual program will discuss preventive measures you can take to prepare yourself for the cold and flu season with a focus on boosting your immune system naturally, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m.
The presenter is Tracie Wilson, RDN, CD, Fort HeathCare. Register by Monday Sept. 28, online, email or call. A link to the program will be sent on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Activities at a glance
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. virtual.
Yoga — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. virtual. September/October session has started; call for details.
Pickleball — Monday through Friday, 8 to 10 a.m. and Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. at high school tennis courts.
Book Club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1:30 p.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Center hours
The center is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first priority is to keep seniors and the staff safe and healthy.
Persons will be required to wear a facemask when in the building, wash or sanitize their hands when entering and practice physical distancing. Please stay home if you don’t feel well.
There will be limits on the number of people in the building at one time. Persons will have to register in advance for all activities and classes, so staff can keep numbers at an appropriate level for physical distancing.
Walk-ins for classes and activities no longer will be allowed. Registration can be by telephone, email or online.
Thought for the week
“The wisdom and experience of older people is a resource of inestimable worth. Recognizing and treasuring the contributions of older people is essential to the long-term flourishing of any society.” — Daisaku Ikeda.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
