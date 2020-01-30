WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Scholarly Scoop
Deborah M. Fratz, associate professor, Department of Languages at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, will present “An Enchanted Life Together: A Story of Love and Science” on Friday, Feb. 7, at 10:30 a.m.
In 1934, at Woods Hole Marine Biology Laboratory, two scientists fell in love over their microscopes. Their adventures truly began when Lorus and Margery Milne traveled the world on assignments from UNESCO and National Geographic.
The story of their life together is as fascinating as the natural phenomenon they describe. As early adherents to ecology, they saw nature as a web of dynamic relationships. Persons must register in advance.
Free memory screen
A memory screening is a baseline for monitoring memory. It is a simple health assessment consisting of a series of questions and tasks designed to gauge memory, language and thinking skills.
This 10-minute assessment, a face-to-face meeting with no preparation required, is confidential. Heather Janes and the Whitewater Dementia Friendly Community Initiative are joining to offer this service at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library on Thursday, Feb. 6, from noon to 3 p.m.
Reservations for 30-minute timeslots can be made by calling Janes, dementia care specialist-Jefferson County, at (920) 675-4035.
Freeze Fest and Chili Cook-off
Sample several chilis at the Chili Cook-off for $5. Persons also can vote for their favorite chili because maybe the judges don’t know it all.
Chili judging takes place at 11:30 a.m., but persons can start sampling at 11 a.m. The event takes place in the warming tent at Cravath Lakefront from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Polar Plunge begins at noon. Have fun watching those crazy plungers “Freezin’ for a Reason” and raising funds for Special Olympics.
Wisconsin Northwoods
Check out this interesting and unique tour of the Northwoods with Wisconsin-based tour company Country Travel Discoveries on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m.
Wisconsin snacks will be served. Register in advance.
Valentine’s Day
Share a decadent dessert with your special someone or friend on Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. Also, warm beverages and non-alcoholic champagne will be available.
There will be time for socializing and maybe a little trivia.
Dessert entertainment will be provided by Duane Worden. His smooth tones and warm voice will keep attendees entertained and wanting more.
Signup deadline is Feb. 7. Fee is $5 members and $8 non-members.
Podcasts
Podcasts. What are they? Why would I want to listen? Podcasts are available on almost any subject such as sports, aging, movies and TV, science and much more.
Learn what they are, how to find them and any other questions you might have on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m.
Mark Dorn will have information on what podcasts are, how to find them and some popular podcasts, share favorites and perhaps listen to one and have a discussion on the topic. Call the center to register.
‘Bridging Technology’
“Bridging Technology” is an ongoing collaboration in which free technology assistance is provided twice monthly by UW-Whitewater Honor students, led by Professor Melissa Deller.
This program is supported by the UW-Whitewater University Honors Program and the UW-Whitewater Learning Communities. Assistance is provided for laptops, tablets, smartphones and apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snap Chat and more.
Students will be at the center the first Friday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Call if attending.
Upcoming activities
Census tutorial — Monday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. Learn how to take the census online. Please register.
Stained glass class — Feb. 18 and 19 at 12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory. There is a fee.
Bridging Technology — Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 3:30 p.m.
Sunday Funday and Dance — Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The ABC’s of CBD — Monday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. Please register.
Heart Health — Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. Please register.
Tea and Stories — Thursday, March 5 at 1 p.m. Meet the author. Please register.
New extended travel
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips and tours. These are as follows:
Nine Countries Without a Passport, Sept. 23-27 (coach bus tour).
Amazing Thailand with optional three-day extension to Cambodia, Feb. 11-20, 2021.
Greece, Oct. 11-19, 2021.
Preview all three trips plus the 2021 Mayflower Value Tour on Thursday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m. Advance registration is preferred.
Activities at a glance
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Thought for the week
The ghosts we all live with as we age, I used to be scared of them. But now, they’re old friends. They reveal to us how in the value of life, the preciousness of time and the necessity of love; that all is forgiven. — Bruce Springsteen.
