WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled for seniors at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
“Why We Have Liberals and Conservatives, and Why We Need Them Both” will be presented by Brian Bentel, lecturer, Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, on Friday, Jan. 3, at 10:30 a.m.
Many Americans have become cynical in response to a perceived loss of civility in politics in recent decades. Lines have been drawn, and heels dug in, as the left and right regularly square off for vicious exchanges in what now passes as American politics.
We understand the frustration felt when facing an ideological opponent, but less understood is why the two sides exist in the first place. Bentel takes on this daring question with the goal of increasing understanding between left and right, and adds another important question: Are the values of either side reflected in the policies enacted by our two dominant parties?
Please register by Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Coming in January
Learn T’ai Chi Ch’uan for free beginning Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. Register by Jan. 10.
Basic Yoga starts either Tuesday, Jan. 7, or Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. for a fee. Registration and payment are due by Jan. 2.
Caring for Your Back presentation is on Monday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. Register in advance.
Roll Away Tension starts Monday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. Payment is due with registration. Signup deadline is Jan. 8.
Stained Glass class meets Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 14 and 15, at 12:30 p.m. There is a fee. Register by Jan. 9.
Watercolor Portraits on Thursdays begins Jan. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. There is a fee and supplies are required. Register by Jan. 2.
Presidential Stories Your Textbook Forgot
History lectures with Dr. Richard Haney beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. Free. Advance registration appreciated.
Jan. 8 — Inspired Presidential Actions: Creating America.
Jan. 15 — Presidential Health: The Good, the Bad, and the Scary!
Jan. 22 — Speeches that Define America.
Jan. 29 — Third Party Presidential Candidates: From Wow to Yikes!
2020 membership
A quick reminder that membership dues for 2020 can begin being paid this month. Dues paid by Feb. 19 will be eligible for drawing prizes from local businesses. The fee for residents of the Whitewater Unified School District is $10 and non-residents is $15.
The funds support a front desk staff person for 15 hours per week. If you cannot afford the fee, the center has a fund that will cover it for you. Stop into the office and let staff know. We are trying to keep this affordable for everyone.
Inclement Weather
In case of inclement weather, program cancellations will be online on the Whitewater Banner or City of Whitewater websites. If school is cancelled, the center will not be open. If there is a weather delay, the center will be open, but some early classes might not meet.
Extended travel opportunities
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24.
Kentucky’s Unbridled Spirit: June 8-12.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27.
Holiday office hours
The office will be closed Jan. 1. Happy New Year!
Ongoing activities
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Puzzle Exchange — Third Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
We spend Jan. 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives ... not looking for flaws but for potential. — Ellen Goodman.
