WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Presidential Stories Your Textbook Forgot
History lectures with Dr. Richard Haney are Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Admission is free and advance registration is appreciated.
Remaining topics are as follows: Jan. 22 — Speeches that Define America; Jan. 29 — Third Party Presidential Candidates: From Wow to Yikes!
Advanced directives conversation
Millions of conversations will happen today, but there is one few of us have had: a conversation about the person we’d like to speak for us, if we can’t do it ourselves. All it takes is a car accident or a stroke.
Sharing your wishes with family members, friends and care providers now can help prevent unnecessary suffering, both for you and for the ones you love. The conversation and documents are free.
Attendees will have an opportunity to complete a document with Lori Partol, Fort Healthcare medical social worker, on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. If you wish to fill out a form or think you will want to, bring the names and telephone numbers of the people you would trust to carry out your health-care wishes.
Snowshoeing
Join Bonnie Wagner and trek through the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater arboretum on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. Meet at Starin Park and carpool as parking is limited.
If you don’t have snowshoes, center staff have some for you to try. Thanks to Bonnie and Patrea for sharing.
Register by today, Jan. 17. Snowshoes are on a first-to-register/request basis. All hikes are weather- and snow-dependent.
Extended travel opportunities
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19; Trip preview Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27; trip preview on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m.
Gadget Gurus
Do you have an iPad, iPhone, tablet, laptop or smart phone and just want a little more information? Mark and Tom are willing to work one-on-one with you to troubleshoot issues or just learn what you can do with this technology.
Bring your technology item and the passwords to access what you want to work on. Please call us to set up an appointment.
2020 membership
A quick reminder that membership dues for 2020 can begin being paid in December. Dues paid by Feb. 19 will be eligible to draw prizes from local businesses.
The fee for Whitewater Unified School District residents is $10 and non-residents is $15. The funds support the center’s front desk staff person for 15 hours per week.
If you cannot afford the fee, center staff have a fund that will cover it for you. Stop in the office and let staff know. We are trying to keep this affordable for everyone.
Shortened office hours
The senior center office will be closed Wednesdays in January, from 8 a.m. to noon, and all Fridays. The office will close at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23
Inclement weather
In case of inclement weather, program cancellations will be online on the Whitewater Banner or City of Whitewater websites. If school is cancelled, Seniors in the Park will not be open. If there is a delay, the center will be open, but some early classes might not meet.
Ongoing activities
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Continuing Spanish — Thursday, 1 p.m.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the Week
However disorienting, difficult or humbling our mistakes might be, it ultimately is wrongness, not rightness, that can teach us who we are. — Kathryn Schulz.
More information
Most classes, trips and activities are open to adults of all ages.
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the center newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library, several local businesses, online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Department tab — Seniors in the Park or wwwparks.org.
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted. Classes also can be paid for at wwwparks.org or Schedulesplus.com/wwtr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.