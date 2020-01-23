WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Scholarly Scoop
Deborah M. Fratz, associate professor, Department of Languages at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, will present “An Enchanted Life Together: A Story of Love and Science” on Friday, Feb. 7, at 10:30 a.m.
In 1934, at Woods Hole Marine Biology Laboratory, two scientists fell in love over their microscopes. Their adventures truly began when Lorus and Margery Milne traveled the world on assignments from UNESCO and National Geographic.
The story of their life together is as fascinating as the natural phenomenon they describe. As early adherents to ecology, they saw nature as a web of dynamic relationships. Persons must register in advance.
Free big-screen movie
Enjoy the modern classic movie “Ground Hog Day” on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 12:30 p.m. Our mystery trip last year involved visiting Woodstock, Ill., and taking a “Ground Hog Day” tour. Check out the movie and see many of the sites we saw there.
Popcorn and lemonade will be served. Mulberry Glen sponsors the movies.
Presidential Stories Your Textbook Forgot
History lectures with Dr. Richard Haney are Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
Admission is free and advance registration is appreciated.
Remaining topics are as follows: Jan. 29 — Third Party Presidential Candidates: From Wow to Yikes!
Advanced directives
Millions of conversations will happen today, but there is one few of us have had: a conversation about the person we’d like to speak for us, if we can’t do it ourselves. All it takes is a car accident or a stroke.
Sharing your wishes with family members, friends and care providers now can help prevent unnecessary suffering, both for you and for the ones you love. The conversation and documents are free.
Attendees will have an opportunity to complete a document with Lori Partol, Fort HealthCare medical social worker, on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. If you wish to fill out a form or think you will want to, bring the names and telephone numbers of the people you would trust to carry out your health-care wishes. Register in advance.
Free memory screen
A memory screening is a baseline for monitoring memory. It is a simple health assessment consisting of a series of questions and tasks designed to gauge memory, language and thinking skills.
This 10-minute assessment, a face-to-face meeting with no preparation required, is confidential. Heather Janes and the Whitewater Dementia Friendly Community Initiative are joining to offer this service at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library on Thursday, Feb. 6, from noon to 3 p.m.
Reservations for 30-minute timeslots can be made by calling Janes, dementia care specialist-Jefferson County, at (920) 675-4035. Call by Jan. 30 to make an appointment for the service.
Valentine’s Day
Share a decadent dessert with your special someone or friend on Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. We also will have warm beverages and non-alcoholic champagne.
There will be time for socializing and maybe a little trivia.
Dessert entertainment will be provided by Duane Worden. He performs with guitar and keyboard, offering a uniqueness typically not found in today’s acts. His smooth tones and warm voice will keep attendees entertained and wanting more.
Deadline to sign up is Feb. 7, and fee is $5 members and $8 non-members.
‘Bridging Technology’
“Bridging Technology” is an ongoing collaboration in which free technology assistance is provided twice monthly by UW-Whitewater Honor students, led by Professor Melissa Deller.
This program is supported by the UW-Whitewater University Honors Program and the UW-Whitewater Learning Communities. Assistance is provided for laptops, tablets, smartphones and apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snap Chat and more.
Students will be at the center the first Friday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Call if attending.
Extended travel
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19; Trip preview Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27; trip preview on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m.
Office closings
The senior center office will be closed Wednesdays, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon, and all-day Fridays, Jan. 24 and 31.
Inclement weather
In case of inclement weather, program cancellations will appear on the Whitewater Banner or City of Whitewater websites. If school is cancelled, the center will not be open. If there is a delay, the center will be open, but some early classes might not meet.
Ongoing activities
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Open Sewing — Second through fifth Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
“I’m celebrating MLK Day by pondering how to revitalize my commitment to defeating injustice without seeking to dehumanize those I believe to be unjust.” — Paul-The Ripples Guy.
More information
Most classes, trips and activities are open to adults of all ages.
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the center newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library, several local businesses, online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Department tab — Seniors in the Park or wwwparks.org.
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted. Classes also can be paid for at wwwparks.org or Schedulesplus.com/wwtr.
