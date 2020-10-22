WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Wisconsin History Stories
Join Dr. Haney for interesting presentations on Wisconsin, Wednesdays in October, at 1 p.m. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education Department is sponsoring the talks. Only virtual seats are left.
Remaining topics are as follows:
• Oct. 21 — Wisconsin: Immigrant Mecca.
• Oct. 28 — Wisconsin: An International Ethnic Melting Pot.
Facemasks are required, and persons must register for a seat; no walk-ins are allowed. Or, to view the presentation virtually, call, email or go online by the Monday prior to the talk you will be attending. The talks are limited of 12 people in-person.
Protect your stuff
This virtual workshop, with Elder Life Groups, will discuss how to protect one’s stuff from devastating long-term care costs by identifying planning options available that one might not be aware of. The first step in planning for long-term health care costs is education.
Join online or watch the virtual presentation in-person on Monday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. To register, go online, email or call by Oct. 23.
Movie
A fun blend of fantasy, horror, humor and whimsy, the movie “The House with a Clock in the Walls” will be shown on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. If there is an overflow, a 10 a.m. viewing will be shown. Registration is required in advance; no walk-ins will be allowed.
Acrylic techniques
On Nov. 5 and 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., join Katie Swanson for Techniques with Acrylics. Experiment with techniques in week one and paint a picture week two.
Deadline to register is Oct. 30 and fee is $35. Class is in-person or virtual. A supplies list is available in the newsletter or online.
Puzzle exchange and book loan
Wear your facemask and check what books and games the center has on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. If persons have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two.
Kathy Ross will be available to help persons with book selections. In case of inclement weather, tables will be inside the building adequately spaced.
‘Sleep Your Way to a Better Brain’
“Sleep Your Way to a Better Brain” is part of a quarterly virtual series on Healthy Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment by UW-Madison’s Alzheimer’s Research Center. Learn how sleep and brain health are connected as well as tips that will help improve sleep hygiene at home on Oct. 24, from 9 to 11 a.m.
To register call Bonnie Nuttkinson at (608) 265-0407 or email bnuttkin@medicine.wisc.edu.
Scholarly Scoop
Dr. Paul Gregory, associate professor, Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology, will present
“Mindfulness and Meditation in the Criminal Justice System” on Friday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m.
Research has demonstrated that consistent meditation and mindfulness practice can lower anxiety, depression and pain as well as improve mental focus and memory. More recently, meditation and mindfulness have been introduced to criminal justice offenders in jails and prisons.
Initial results are promising, as consistent meditation and mindfulness practice help these individuals cope with their incarceration and adjustment back into society.
Dr. Paul Gregory, a certified meditation teacher, will share his experiences teaching meditation to criminal justice inmates. This virtual presentation is available online or watch the virtual presentation at the center.
Call, email or go online to register at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk. There will be a limit of 10 people watching the presentation at the center.
The Pharm Report
Kent Marsden has taught the Pharmacology Prep course at Blackhawk Technical College for the last 13 years. This session, on Monday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m., is an educational and entertaining look at the medicines we take.
Marsden will be talking about the uses and effects of drugs. Have your questions ready. He is a science educator, not a medical professional. The session is informational only and not medical advice.
Register by Friday, Nov. 6, for in-person by calling or emailing or go online until noon on Monday, Nov. 9, for the virtual program.
Facility updates
In response to the COVID pandemic and to create a safer environment for participants and staff, ion filters have been installed in the center’s heating, ventilating and air-conditioning system similar to those used in hospitals and at the Mayo Clinic.
Staff also will be getting a treatment for all the center’s high-touch surfaces sometime in the next two weeks, so they stay germ-free. Participants still are required to wear facemasks, and sanitize and wash hands when entering the building, and maintain physical distancing.
On Demand coming soon
Some of the center’s virtual lectures and classes will be available in the registration kiosk (https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/) to view later, under the On Demand button. People will be able to see presentations they missed. This should be up and running by Nov. 5. Staff hope eventually to post fitness classes there for a small fee, so if people miss a class they still can work out.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of the center’s online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there.
All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email if no payment is involved.
‘The Caregiving Journey’
“The Caregiving Journey” is an intensive, virtual program for family members caring for someone with middle-stage dementia, Mondays in November, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will increase their understanding of the various effects of dementia, gain insight into their own strengths and challenges as caregivers, develop an individualized plan of care, and learn coping skills related to caregiving responsibilities.
Signup deadline is Oct. 26. Register by emailing teena.monk-gerber@alzwisc.org or by calling (608) 843-3544.
Caregiver’s conference
This informative, virtual program on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., is for families, friends and caregivers of persons with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. It is designed to enhance one’s understanding of the disease; how it affects those who have it; and how effectively to deal with it day-to-day.
Registration deadline is Nov. 2. Register by emailing teena.monk-gerber@alzwisc.org or by calling (608) 843-3544. The public is invited to attend this free program.
Journaling group
The center is looking for people interested in a journaling group. Journaling can take a plethora of forms: day-to-day events, how you are feeling, bucket list, tracking daily habits, recording sleep or dreams, a place to set down goals or just have fun.
Entries can be as simple or expressive as one desires on any given day. Journaling can be cathartic and increase one’s immune response.
When or how often this group meets has not been set until enough people are interested, so call or email. We won’t share what is in our journals (unless you want to), but this will be a support group for maintaining a daily practice and expressing ideas, etc.
Activities at a glance
Core and More (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
FUNctional Fitness (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga (virtual) — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Yoga (virtual) — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. virtual. The September/October session has started. Call for details.
Pickleball — Monday through Friday, 8 to 10 a.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Whitewater High School tennis courts.
Book Club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Thought for the week
Youthfulness is about how you live, not when you were born. — Karl Lagerfield.
More information
Call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
