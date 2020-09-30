WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Wisconsin history stories
Join Dr. Haney for interesting presentations on Wisconsin history, Wednesdays in October at 1 p.m.
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education Department is sponsoring these talks. Topics are as follows:
Oct. 7 — Wisconsin's Natural Disasters: Tornado, Flood, Flu, Fire and Ice.
Oct. 14 — Blackhawk: American Nations and New Settlers.
Oct. 21 — Wisconsin: Immigrant Mecca.
Oct. 28 — Wisconsin: An International Ethnic Melting Pot.
Facemasks are required, and attendees must register for a seat (no walk-ins allowed). Or to view the presentation virtually, call, email or go online by the Monday prior to the talk you will be attending. Talks are limited to 12 people in-person.
Metta meditation
Metta, which means “Universal Loving Kindness,” is one of the primary qualities behind nearly every spiritual tradition in the world. Learn to develop and grow Metta for the benefit of yourself and others.
This class is virtual and can be accessed by telephone also. You can sit in a chair or on the floor. Join virtual presenter Jim Bayer, a 25-year Taiji instructor and meditator, for a one-hour, informational and lovely meditation on Monday, Oct. 12, at 1:30 p.m.
Registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 8. Register online until noon Oct. 12.
Movie
Watch the movie “Irresistible” rated R, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, either at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. This movie, set in northern Wisconsin, stars Steve Carrell and Chris Cooper. Registration is required in advance; no walk-ins are allowed.
October virtual fitness classes
Sign up at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk for Functional Fitness and Core and More at $8 each. Note there are new times for these classes.
To sign up for Chair Yoga, call (262) 473-4900 or email Lorelei at lbowen@whitewater-wi.gov. This class is offered through the aquatic center and persons will have access to all their fitness programs including Chair Yoga for a $20 monthly fee.
Bookworms
The book club will discuss “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah on Monday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. The book for October is “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman.
Discussion is in person, by telephone or virtual. Let center staff know when registering which book you prefer. Books are available for pickup at the center.
Puzzle exchange and book loan
You can drive up and staff will give you puzzles, or don a facemask and check out what the center has on Friday, Oct. 9, from 1 to 2 p.m. In case of inclement weather, persons will be inside with space to move about, physically distanced.
Labyrinth walk
The free workshop, “Walking the Labyrinth,” will offer creative ways to walk a labyrinth, instruction and possible outcomes for those who choose to walk on Tuesday, Oct. 20, either at 1 or 2:30 p.m. at the Cravath Lakefront Building.
It is a path that can be used for meditation, stress relief and relaxation to support one’s health. It can be a calming, thoughtful, transformational experience.
Registration is due by Tuesday, Oct. 13. A facemask is required and each session is limited to four people.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of our online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there.
All virtual classes now are on the virtual center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by phone or email if no payment is involved.
Activities at a glance
Core and More — Monday and Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. virtual. Deadline to register for this month’s session is today, Oct. 2.
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. virtual. Deadline to register is today, Oct. 2.
Chair Yoga — Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Deadline to register is Oct. 5.
Yoga — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. virtual. September/October session has started; call for details.
Pickleball — Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 10 a.m.; and Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Whitewater High School tennis courts.
Book club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Thought for the week
The world is changed by your example, not by your opinion. — Paul Coelho.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the center newsletter at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater, unless otherwise noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.