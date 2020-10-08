WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Wisconsin History Stories
Join Dr. Haney for interesting presentations on Wisconsin, Wednesdays in October at 1 p.m. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education Department is sponsoring the talks. Only virtual seats remain.
Topics are as follows: Oct. 14, Blackhawk: American Nations and New Settlers; Oct. 21, Wisconsin: Immigrant Mecca; Oct. 28, Wisconsin: An International Ethnic Melting Pot.
Facemasks are required, and persons must register for a seat (no walk-ins are allowed). Or, to view the presentation virtually, call, email or go online by the Monday prior to the talk you will be attending. In-person is limited to 12 people.
Metta meditation
Metta means “Universal Loving Kindness” and is one of the primary qualities behind nearly every spiritual tradition in the world. Learn to develop and grow Metta for the benefit of yourself and others.
This class is virtual and also can be accessed by telephone. Students can sit in a chair or on the floor.
Join virtual presenter Jim Bayer, a 25-year Taiji instructor and meditator, for a one-hour, informational and lovely meditation on Monday, Oct. 12, at 1:30 p.m.
In-person registration deadline is today, Oct. 9, by noon. Register online (see below) until noon Monday, Oct. 12.
Movie
Watch the movie “Irresistible” rated R, on Tuesday, October 13 at either 10 am or 1:00 pm. This movie is set in northern Wisconsin and stars Steve Carrell and Chris Cooper. Registration is required in advance, no walk-ins.
Puzzle exchange and book loan
Seniors can drive up and center staff will give them puzzles. Or, don a facemask and check out what the center has outside today, Oct. 9, from 1 to 2 p.m.
In case of inclement weather, staff will be inside with space to move about, physically distanced. The next puzzle exchange is Oct. 28, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Watercolor and Acrylic classes
On Oct. 22 and 29, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., join Rita Carpenter for Holiday Watercolor focusing on poinsettias and decorations. Deadline to register is Oct. 19, and fee is $25.
On Nov. 5 and 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., join Katie Swanson for Techniques with Acrylics. Experiment with techniques in week one and paint a picture week two.
Deadline to register is Oct. 30 and fee is $35. Both classes are in-person or virtual. Supply list is available online.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of our online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there.
All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by phone or email, if no payment is involved.
Activities at a glance
Core and More (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
FUNctional Fitness (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga (virtual) — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Yoga (virtual) — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. virtual. September/October session has started; call for details.
Pickleball — Monday through Friday, 8 to 10 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Whitewater High School tennis courts.
Book Club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Pegs and Jokers — Second Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes or activities, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
