WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Tea and Stories
Join us for tea and author Debbie Oas on Thursday, March 5, at 1 p.m. She will give a brief background on her two books “Little Lost Annie” and “Sinister Bay,” read a small excerpt from each book and tell a story related to the excerpt.
She also will talk about the publishing process.
“Sinister Bay” is a murder mystery set in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It is the first in a series of “Cryptid Mysteries”; the second book in the series,” Whitewater Witch,” will take place here in Whitewater. Register by March 2.
Scholarly Scoop
Join Michael P. Gueno, associate professor, Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, on Friday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. for “Making Our Selves at Home: The Religion of Earliest Whitewater.”
The settlement of Whitewater was an expression of the religion of the settlers and, consequently, their entwined white, American Protestant and masculine identities. In many ways the religion of the settlers prompted their actions, framed their thoughts and deeds, and permeated their hopes and plans for their town. Their religion shaped their perceptions of the local landscape and embedded their daily existence with grand significance. Please register in advance.
Do you YouTube?
Mark Dorn will introduce you to an incredible world of free TV that can be viewed on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or computer. From DYI (Do It Yourself) videos, to cooking, quilting, old TV shows, music, and even live sports and news on Thursday, March 12, at 1 p.m. Register in advance.
Facebook tutoring
Join Downtown Whitewater on the second Friday of every month (third Friday in April) any time between 2 and 4 p.m. to learn more about Facebook and how to keep your account safe. Drop in.
The first session, on March 13, will cover how to recover passwords and check your privacy settings. Bring a laptop or tablet, and make sure you know your password so you are able to access Facebook. Advance registration always is appreciated.
Upcoming activities
Stained Glass class — March 10 and 11 at 12:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory. There is a fee.
What is a Personal Trainer? — Monday March 16, 1 p.m.
Bridging Technology — Tuesday, March 17, 3:30 p.m.
Dementia Friends — Wednesday March 25, 1 p.m.
Don’t Lose Your Hair Over Long-Term Care, Thursday, March 26, 1 p.m.
T-shirt Necklace class — Monday March 30, 1 p.m. Supplies needed and fee are noted in the newsletter.
Ireland travel preview
Check out this amazing trip on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m. Register in advance.
Visit beautiful, green Ireland with an optional extension to Belfast and the Giants Causeway Oct. 20-27.
Highlights include: Dublin city tour, Christchurch Cathedral, Flying Boat Museum, Cliffs of Moher, Trinity College, Ring of Derry, Dingle Peninsula, Jaunting car ride, Guinness Storehouse, Kilkenny, Killarney and Limerick city tour. There is an optional three-day excursion to Belfast and the Giant’s Causeway.
Extended travel opportunities
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27. A trip preview will be on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m.
The following tours can be previewed on Thursday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m. Register in advance with the trip or trips you would be interested in learning about.
Nine Countries Without a Passport: Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.
Amazing Thailand: Feb. 11-20, 2021.
Sensations of Lyon and Provence River cruise: May 28 to June 8, 2021, with free airfare through May 31.
Greece: Oct. 11-19, 2021.
Activities at a glance
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the center newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library, several local businesses, online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Department tab — Seniors in the Park or wwwparks.org.
All activities take place in Starin Park unless otherwise noted. Classes also can be paid for at wwwparks.org or Schedulesplus.com/wwtr.
