WHITEWATER —Seniors in the Park in Whitewater will kick off the New Year at noon instead of midnight!
Enjoy pizza, dessert and beverage on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon.
There will be hats and horns with which to celebrate and a non-alcoholic toast at noon. After lunch, see the movie “Yesterday” or bring your favorite game to play with friends.
Fee for the lunch is $5 members or $8 non-members, and the deadline to register is Thursday, Dec. 19.
Gadget gurus
Do you have an iPad, iPhone, tablet, laptop or smartphone and just want a little more information? Mark and Tom are willing to work one-on-one with seniors to troubleshoot issues or just learn what can be done with this technology.
Bring your technology item and the passwords to access the device you want to work on. Call to set up an appointment.
Coming in January
Learn T’ai Chi Ch’uan for free beginning Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. Register by Jan. 10.
Basic Yoga starts either Tuesday, Jan. 7, or Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. for a fee. Registration and payment are due by Jan. 2.
Caring for Your Back presentation is on Monday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. Register in advance.
Roll Away Tension starts Monday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. Payment is due with registration. Signup deadline is Jan. 8.
Stained Glass class meets Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 14 and 15, at 12:30 p.m. There is a fee. Register by Jan. 9.
Watercolor Portraits on Thursdays begins Jan. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. There is a fee and supplies are required. Register by Jan. 2.
Free “Presidential Stories Your Textbook Forgot” lectures with Dr. Richard Haney begin Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. Advance registration is appreciated.
Scholarly Scoop
“Why We Have Liberals and Conservatives, and Why We Need Them Both” will be presented by Brian Bentel, lecturer, Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, on Friday, Jan. 3, at 10:30 a.m.
Many Americans have become cynical in response to a perceived loss of civility in politics in recent decades. Lines have been drawn, and heels dug in, as the left and right regularly square off for vicious exchanges in what now passes as American politics.
We understand the frustration felt when facing an ideological opponent, but less understood is why the two sides exist in the first place. Bentel takes on this daring question with the goal of increasing understanding between left and right, and adds another important question: Are the values of either side reflected in the policies enacted by our two dominant parties?
Please register by Tuesday, Dec. 31.
2020 membership dues
A quick reminder that membership dues for 2020 can begin being paid in December. Dues paid by Feb. 19 will be eligible for drawing prizes from local businesses.
The fee for residents of the Whitewater Unified School District is $10 and non-residents $15. The funds support the center’s front desk staff person for 15 hours per week.
Persons who cannot afford the fee, the center has a fund that will cover it for them. Stop in to the office and let staff know.
Inclement weather
In case of inclement weather, (Snow that four-letter “S” word), program cancellations will be online on the Whitewater Banner or City of Whitewater websites. If school is cancelled, the senior center will not be open. If there is a delay, the center will be open, but some early classes might not meet.
Extended travel opportunities
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24, 2020.
Kentucky’s Unbridled Spirit: June 8-12.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9, 2020.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19, 2020.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16, 2020.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27, 2020.
Holiday office hours
The senior center office will be closed Dec. 20-25. Happy holidays!
Ongoing activities
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Continuing Spanish – Thursday 1:00 pm
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
“It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into the giving.” — Mother Theresa.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library, several businesses in town or at www.wwparks.org, ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, or www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park.
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
