WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Coming in January
Learn T’ai Chi Ch’uan begins Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. Register by Jan. 10. There is no cost to attend.
Basic Yoga starts either Tuesday, Jan. 7, or Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m.
Caring for Your Back presentation on Monday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. Register in advance.
Roll Away Tension starts Monday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. Payment is due with registration. Deadline is Jan. 8.
Stained Glass class meets Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 14 and 15, at 12:30 p.m. Register by Jan. 9. There is a fee.
Watercolor Portraits on Thursdays begins Jan. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. Fee and supplies are required.
Snowshoeing is Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. Register by Thursday, Jan. 16.
Presidential Stories Your Textbook Forgot
History lectures with Dr. Richard Haney beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. Free. Advance registration appreciated.
Jan. 8 — Inspired Presidential Actions: Creating America.
Jan. 15 — Presidential Health: The Good, the Bad, and the Scary!
Jan. 22 — Speeches that Define America.
Jan. 29 — Third Party Presidential Candidates: From Wow to Yikes!
2020 membership
A quick reminder that membership dues for 2020 can begin being paid this month. Dues paid by Feb. 19 will be eligible for drawing prizes from local businesses. The fee for residents of the Whitewater Unified School District is $10 and non-residents is $15.
The funds support a front desk staff person for 15 hours per week. If you cannot afford the fee, the center has a fund that will cover it for you. Stop in the office and let staff know. We are trying to keep this affordable for everyone.
Inclement weather
In case of inclement weather, program cancellations will be online on the Whitewater Banner or City of Whitewater websites. If school is cancelled, the center will not be open. If there is a delay, the center will be open, but some early classes might not meet.
Travel opportunities
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24.
Kentucky’s Unbridled Spirit: June 8-12.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27.
Activities at a glance
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You're doing things you've never done before, and, more importantly, you're doing something. — Neil Gaiman.
More information
Most classes, trips and activities are open to adults of all ages. For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the center newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library, several local businesses, online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Department tab — Seniors in the Park or wwwparks.org.
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted. Classes also can be paid for at wwwparks.org or Schedulesplus.com/wwtr.
