WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Learn to Zoom
The center will be conducting an in-person class, for four students maximum, to learn how to Zoom on iPads and iPhones, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. Registration deadline for this class is Oct. 16.
Wisconsin History Stories
Join Dr. Haney for interesting presentations on Wisconsin, Wednesdays in October, at 1 p.m. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education Department is sponsoring the talks. Only virtual seats are left.
Remaining topics are as follows:
• Oct. 21 — Wisconsin: Immigrant Mecca.
• Oct. 28 — Wisconsin: An International Ethnic Melting Pot.
Facemasks are required, and persons must register for a seat; no walk-ins are allowed. Or, to view the presentation virtually, call, email or go online by the Monday prior to the talk you will be attending. The talks are limited of 12 people in-person.
Protect your stuff
This virtual workshop, with Elder Life Groups, will discuss how to protect one’s stuff from devastating long-term care costs by identifying planning options available that one might not be aware of. The first step in planning for long-term health care costs is education.
Join online or watch the virtual presentation in-person on Monday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. To register, go online, email or call by Oct. 22.
Movie
A fun blend of fantasy, horror, humor and whimsy, the movie “The House with a Clock in the Walls” will be shown on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. If there is an overflow, a 10 a.m. viewing will be shown. Registration is required in advance; no walk-ins will be allowed.
Watercolor and acrylics
On Oct. 22 and 29, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., join Rita Carpenter for Holiday Watercolor class focusing on poinsettias and decorations. This class is in-person or virtual. The deadline to register is Oct. 19. The fee is $25.
On Nov. 5 and 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., join Katie Swanson for Techniques with Acrylics. Experiment with techniques in week one and paint a picture week two. Deadline to register is Oct. 30 and fee is $35. Class is in-person or virtual. Supply list is available online.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of the center’s online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email if no payment is involved.
Activities at a glance
Core and More (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
FUNctional Fitness (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga (virtual) — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Yoga (virtual) — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. virtual. September/October session has started call for details.
Pickleball — Monday through Friday, 8 to 10 a.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Whitewater High School tennis courts.
Book Club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Thought for the week
Nobody grows old simply by living a number of years. We grow old by deserting our ideals. Years may wrinkle the skin, but to give up our enthusiasm wrinkles the soul. — Samuel Ullman.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
