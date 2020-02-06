WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Freeze Fest and Chili Cook-off
Sample several chilis at the Chili Cook-off for $5. Persons also can vote for their favorite chili because maybe the judges don’t know it all.
Chili judging takes place at 11:30 a.m., but persons can start sampling at 11 a.m. The event takes place in the warming tent at Cravath Lakefront from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Polar Plunge begins at noon. Have fun watching those crazy plungers “Freezin’ for a Reason” and raising funds for Special Olympics.
Wisconsin Northwoods
Check out this interesting and unique tour of the Northwoods with Wisconsin-based tour company Country Travel Discoveries on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m.
Wisconsin snacks will be served. Register in advance.
Valentine’s Day
Share a decadent dessert with your special someone or friend on Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. Also, warm beverages and non-alcoholic champagne will be available.
There will be time for socializing and maybe a little trivia.
Dessert entertainment will be provided by Duane Worden. His smooth tones and warm voice will keep attendees entertained and wanting more.
Signup deadline is Feb. 7. Fee is $5 members and $8 non-members.
Podcasts
Podcasts. What are they? Why would I want to listen? Podcasts are available on almost any subject such as sports, aging, movies and TV, science and much more.
Learn what they are, how to find them and any other questions you might have on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m.
Mark Dorn will have information on what podcasts are, how to find them and some popular podcasts, share favorites and perhaps listen to one and have a discussion on the topic. Call the center to register.
‘Bridging Technology’
“Bridging Technology” is an ongoing collaboration in which free technology assistance is provided twice monthly by UW-Whitewater honor students, led by Professor Melissa Deller.
This program is supported by the UW-Whitewater University Honors Program and the UW-Whitewater Learning Communities. Assistance is provided for laptops, tablets, smartphones and apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snap Chat and more.
Students will be at the center the first Friday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. and the third Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 3:30 p.m. Call if attending.
Census tutorial
New from Generations on Line! www.EasyCensusHelp.org is an interactive tutorial, teaching a new tablet user, techno-timid current tablet user, laptop or personal computer user to practice the specific skills needed for filling out the 2020 census online.
This is an interactive, practice area and absolutely no data is stored. Persons can practice at home, attend the informational session on Monday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. or stop in at Bridging Technology sessions for help.
It is important for older adults to complete the census as the Older Americans Act uses numbers provided by the census to allocate funding for services and programs. Persons will be receiving their official census letter during the week of March 12.
Persons can fill out the online form, do it on paper or call in their information. Persons’ participation is crucial!
Upcoming activities
Stained Glass class — Feb. 18 and 19, 12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory. There is a fee.
Bridging Technology — Tuesday, Feb. 18, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday Funday and Dance — Feb. 23, 1 to 4 p.m.
The ABC’s of CBD — Monday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. Register.
Heart Health — Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. Register.
Tea and Stories — Thursday, March 5 at 1 p.m. Meet the author. Register.
Extended travel and previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips and tours.
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19; Trip preview Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27; trip preview on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m.
New extended-travel opportunities
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips and tours.
Nine Countries Without a Passport, Sept. 23-27 (coach bus tour).
Amazing Thailand with optional three-day extension to Cambodia, Feb. 11-20, 2021.
Greece, Oct. 11-19, 2021.
Preview all three trips plus the 2021 Mayflower Value Tour on Thursday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m. Advance registration is preferred.
Activities at a glance
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
“Life is mostly about mundane experiences. When you start thinking that only your most thrilling experiences are significant, you have already lost the most precious thing in life, the ability to fully immerse yourself in every experience.” — Brad Warner.
More information
For more info or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the center newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library, several local businesses, online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Department tab — Seniors in the Park or wwwparks.org. All activities take place in Starin Park unless otherwise noted. Classes also can be paid for at wwwparks.org or Schedulesplus.com/wwtr.
