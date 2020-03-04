WHITEWATER — Seniors at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater can enjoy the Academy Award-winning movie, for best adapted screenplay, “JoJo Rabbit” on Tuesday March 10, at 12:30 p.m.
Popcorn and lemonade will be served. Mulberry Glen sponsors the movies.
Ireland travel preview
Check out this amazing trip on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m. Register in advance.
Visit beautiful, green Ireland with an optional extension to Belfast and the Giants Causeway Oct. 20-27.
Highlights include: Dublin city tour, Christchurch Cathedral, Flying Boat Museum, Cliffs of Moher, Trinity College, Ring of Derry, Dingle Peninsula, Jaunting car ride, Guinness Storehouse, Kilkenny, Killarney and Limerick city tour. There is an optional three-day excursion to Belfast and the Giant’s Causeway.
Certified personal trainer
April Borsodi is a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer. She will be presenting “What is a Certified Personal Trainer and The Benefits” on Monday, March 16, at 1 p.m.
She is looking forward to sharing this information with you as well as her journey to becoming a certified trainer. Stop by for a fun and educational experience, and enjoy some refreshments and prizes.
‘Stained Glass’ class
All levels are welcome at our “Stained Glass” class March 10 and 11, starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory lower level.
Whether you are a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, persons can receive one-on-one instruction. Supplies to bring: Safety glasses, an old towel, scissors and a 100-watt soldering iron if you have one.
The instructor is Caroline Britton. Fee is $15 members or $20 non-members.
Do you YouTube?
Mark Dorn will introduce you to an incredible world of free TV that can be viewed on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or computer on Thursday, March 12, at 1 p.m.
Programming ranges from DYI (Do It Yourself) videos to cooking, quilting, old TV shows, music, and even live sports and news. Register in advance.
Facebook tutoring
Join Downtown Whitewater on the second Friday of every month (third Friday in April) any time between 2 and 4 p.m. to learn more about Facebook and how to keep your account safe. Just drop in.
The first session, on March 13, will cover how to recover passwords and check privacy settings. Bring a laptop or tablet and make sure you know your password so you are able to access Facebook. Advance registration always is appreciated.
‘Bridging Technology’
"Bridging Technology" is an ongoing collaboration in which free technology assistance is provided twice monthly by University of Wisconsin-Whitewater honor students, led by Professor Melissa Deller. Assistance is provided for laptops, tablets, smartphones and apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snap Chat and more.
Students will be at the center the first Friday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. and the third Tuesday, March 17, at 3:30 p.m. They also will be being presenting a session specifically for cell phones.
Call if attending this program, supported by the UW-Whitewater University Honors Program and the UW-W Learning Communities.
Upcoming activities
Dementia Friends, Wednesday March 25, 1 p.m.
Don’t Lose Your Hair Over Long-Term Care, Thursday March 26, 1 p.m.
T-Shirt Necklace class, Monday, March 30, 1 p.m.; supplies and fee are listed in the center newsletter.
Extended travel opportunities
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27. Trip preview will be on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m.
The following tours can be previewed on Thursday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m. Tegister in advance for the trip or trips you would be interested in learning about.
Nine Countries Without a Passport: Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.
Amazing Thailand: Feb. 11-20, 2021.
Sensations of Lyon & Provence River Cruise: May 28 to June 8, 2021, with free airfare through May 31.
Greece: Oct. 11-19, 2021.
Musical Myrtle Beach, April 11-18.
Activities at a glance
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
Success is not just the crowning moment, the spiking of the ball in the endzone or the raising of the flag on the summit. It is the whole process of reaching for a goal and, sometimes, it begins with failure. — Eric Weihenmayer.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the center newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library, several local businesses, online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Department tab — Seniors in the Park or wwwparks.org.
All activities take place in Starin Park unless otherwise noted. Classes also can be paid for at wwwparks.org or Schedulesplus.com/wwtr.
