WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Free big-screen movie
Enjoy the movie “Racing in the Rain” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 12:30 p.m. Popcorn and lemonade are served. Mulberry Glen sponsors these free movies on our big-screen TV.
January classes
Learn T’ai Chi Ch’uan begins Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. Register by Jan. 10. There is no cost to attend.
Caring for Your Back presentation on Monday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. Register in advance.
Stained Glass class meets Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 14 and 15, at 12:30 p.m. Register by Jan. 9. There is a fee.
Snowshoeing is Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. Register by Thursday, Jan. 16.
Presidential Stories Your Textbook Forgot
History lectures with Dr. Richard Haney are free. Advance registration appreciated.
Jan. 15 — Presidential Health: The Good, the Bad, and the Scary!
Jan. 22 — Speeches that Define America.
Jan. 29 — Third Party Presidential Candidates: From Wow to Yikes!
Inclement weather
In case of inclement weather, program cancellations will be online on the Whitewater Banner or City of Whitewater websites. If school is cancelled, the center will not be open. If there is a delay, the center will be open, but some early classes might not meet.
Travel opportunities
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24.
Kentucky’s Unbridled Spirit: June 8-12.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27.
Gadget Gurus
Do you have an iPad, iPhone, tablet, laptop or smart phone and just want a little more information? Mark and Tom are willing to work one-on-one with you to troubleshoot issues or just learn what you can do with this technology.
Bring your technology item and the passwords to access what you want to work on. Please call us to set up an appointment.
2020 membership
A quick reminder that membership dues for 2020 can begin being paid in December. Dues paid by Feb. 19 will be eligible for drawing prizes from local businesses.
The fee for Whitewater Unified School District residents is $10 and non-residents is $15. The funds support the center’s front desk staff person for 15 hours per week.
If you cannot afford the fee, center staff have a fund that will cover it for you. Stop in the office and let staff know. We are trying to keep this affordable for everyone.
Shortened office hours
The senior center office will be closed Wednesdays in January, from 8 a.m. to noon, and all Fridays.
Activities at a glance
Core and More — Monday and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
Embrace your vulnerability, and accept your imperfections, knowing they represent a small part of your past, but not who you are in the present or who you can be in the future. — Amit Sood.
More information
Most classes, trips and activities are open to adults of all ages.
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the center newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library, several local businesses, online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Department tab — Seniors in the Park or wwwparks.org.
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted. Classes also can be paid for at wwwparks.org or Schedulesplus.com/wwtr.
