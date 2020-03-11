WHITEWATER — Seniors at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater will screen “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks, on Tuesday, March 24, at 12:30 p.m.
Popcorn and lemonade will be served. Mulberry Glen is sponsoring the movies.
‘Bridging Technology’
"Bridging Technology" is an ongoing collaboration in which free technology assistance is provided twice monthly by University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Honor students, led by Professor Melissa Deller.
This program is supported by the UW-Whitewater University Honors Program and the UW-Whitewater Learning Communities.
Assistance is provided for laptops, tablets, smartphones and apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snap Chat and more. Students will be at the center the first Friday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. and the third Tuesday, March 17, at 3:30 p.m. Call if attending.
Certified personal trainer
April Borsodi is a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer. She will be presenting “What is a Certified Personal Trainer and the Benefits” on Monday, March 16, at 1 p.m.
She is looking forward to sharing this with seniors as well as her journey to becoming a certified trainer. Come for a fun and educational experience, and enjoy refreshments and prizes.
Facebook tutoring
Join Downtown Whitewater on the second Friday of every month (third Friday in April) any time between 2 and 4 p.m. to learn more about Facebook and how to keep your account safe. Just drop in.
The first session, on March 13, will cover how to recover passwords and check privacy settings. Bring a laptop or tablet and make sure you know your password so you are able to access Facebook. Advance registration always is appreciated.
Dementia Friends
Changing the way people Think, Act and Talk about Dementia! Dementia Friends is a campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around dementia.
The Dementia Friends session helps seniors learn about dementia and the small ways that can help.
From telling friends about the program to visiting someone you know living with dementia, every action counts. This community informational session, lasting one hour, is interactive and for anyone wanting to understand about dementia.
Two upcoming sessions are Wednesday, March 25, at 1 p.m. at the Starin Park Community Building or Wednesday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Space, 834 E. Milwaukee St. Register in advance so staff have enough supplies.
Extended travel
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27. Trip preview will be on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m.
The following tours can be previewed on Thursday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m. Register in advance for the trip or trips you would be interested in learning about.
Nine Countries Without a Passport: Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.
Amazing Thailand: Feb. 11-20, 2021.
Sensations of Lyon & Provence River Cruise: May 28 to June 8, 2021, with free airfare through May 31.
Greece: Oct. 11-19, 2021.
Musical Myrtle Beach, April 11-18.
Office closings
Wednesday, March 18, and Friday, March 20, office is closed. Thursday, March 19, and Monday, March 23, office closes at 12:30 p.m.
Activities at a glance
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
“Challenge your brain throughout life. Learn a new language, eat new things. Life is about the connections we make.” — Dr. Richard Carmona, former U.S. Surgeon General.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park or www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater, unless otherwise noted.
