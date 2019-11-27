WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Experiencing grief during holidays
Please join us as Agrace grief counselor, Dana Basch, walks seniors through learning about grief and what it looks like; how to help/support friends and family dealing with grief, especially during the holidays; and learn what to say/what not to say to a person dealing with grief on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m.
Persons should register by Dec. 2.
Scholarly Scoop
Eric Loepp, assistant professor, Department of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, will present “Taking on Trump: The 2020 Democratic Candidates and a Big Choice Facing Voters” on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m. The 2020 Election still might be a year away, but the campaign already is in full swing.
For all of the polls and opinions, there are many remaining questions to answer and decisions to make as we prepare for what likely will be a whirlwind of political activity in 2020 — especially in Wisconsin.
Which Democratic vision for America will prevail in the primaries? What can we expect to see in the Badger State? Can we trust the polls to accurately inform us about the race?
Join us for a lively, interactive and civil conversation about the upcoming presidential election and what it means both for Wisconsin and the country. Register in advance.
Holiday luncheon
Bring on the festive fun! Join us at 841 Brewhouse for a plated lunch and entertainment by Tapestry, on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon, followed by entertainment.
Lunch choices are turkey or pork, with potato, vegetable and dessert. Tickets cost $14 and deadline to purchase is Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Tapestry is a four-piece ensemble performing many genres and styles from traditional to contemporary acoustic music. The members sing in up to four-part harmony while performing their own unique arrangements employing many different types and kinds of acoustic instruments.
‘Bridging Technology’
“Bridging Technology” is an ongoing collaboration in which free technology assistance is provided twice monthly by University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Honor students.
Assistance is provided for laptops, tablets, smartphones and apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snap Chat and more. Students will be at the center Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. Call if attending.
Learn Mahjongg
Join Diane Mondays this month, beginning Dec. 4, to learn this fun, brain-stimulating game. Call in advance to register.
Inclement weather
In case of inclement weather, (Snow that four-letter “S” word), program cancellations will be online on the Whitewater Banner or City of Whitewater websites. If school is cancelled, the senior center will not be open. If there is a delay, we will be open, but some early classes might not meet.
Extended travel
Desert Adventure: Dubai and Abu Dhabi: March 12-20, 2020.
Tulip Time on Jewels of the Rhine: April 1-11, 2020.
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24, 2020.
Kentucky’s Unbridled Spirit: June 8-12, 2020.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9, 2020.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19, 2020.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16, 2020.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27, 2020.
Holiday office hours
The center office is closed today, Nov. 29.
Activities at a glance
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; cost is $1 per class for members.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
“Do your little bit of good where you are; those little bits together overwhelm the world.” — Desmond Tutu.
More information
For more info call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library or online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
