WHITEWATER — Join Seniors in the Park’s Warblers leader, Lori Heidenreich, in singing familiar Christmas carols on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. Even if you are not a Frank Sinatra or Debbie Reynolds fan, enjoy some festive fun with your zoom muted.
Singing can bring joy to an otherwise dreary, pandemic holiday season. Zoom works online or over the phone, so call or log in and put a smile on your face singing along. Lori often has interesting tidbits about songs and some holiday funnies. Call, email or go online to register by Monday, Dec. 14, at noon.
COVID concerns
Please call before attending any in-person activity at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
With the increase in COVID-19 positives in the state, activities might be canceled last minute or staff might need to work from home. Thanks for your understanding.
Movie
Watch the perennial holiday favorite “Love Actually” on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance; no walk-ins are allowed.
Monday musings
Get weekly email updates on what’s happening at Seniors in the Park. It also includes links to websites and our kiosk, fun stuff and helpful information. Call or email with your name and email to sign up.
Downloading Zoom
The ON Demand area of our kiosk now will have YouTube on how to download Zoom. Staff also have a written instruction put together by a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater class which seniors can receive by emailing. We will continue to do most of our programming online for the next six months. Join the fun and learning online with us.
On Demand
Some of our recorded virtual lectures and fitness, yoga and art classes are available in our registration kiosk (https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/) to view in the Virtual Center, under the On Demand button. Check out the free presentations you might have missed or classes (for a fee) you want to take. Persons also can view How to Zoom videos.
Online registration
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. You can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email if no payment is involved.
Activities at a glance
Core and More (virtual)– Mon & Wed. 10:15 am
FUNctional Fitness (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Yoga (virtual) — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. The November/December session has started, so call for details.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 to 10 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Book club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Thought for the week
“Rules are made for people who aren’t willing to make up their own.” — Chuck Yeager, pilot who broke the sound barrier in 1947.
More info
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
