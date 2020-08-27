WHITEWATER — Seniors in the Park’s one-hour Virtual Yoga class will focus on basic yoga postures.
Seniors will stretch, strengthen and tone their entire body. Optimal alignment, concentration and relaxation are promoted in every class. A link to Zoom will be sent to students after registration payment is made.
This nine-week class will meet Tuesdays, Sept. 1 to Oct. 27 or Thursdays, Sept. 3 to Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Persons can register for both classes.
The instructor is Brienne Brown, RYT. Fee for members is $45; fee for non-members is $55. Registration payment deadline is Friday, Aug. 28.
Watercolor class
Our two-week watercolor class — Sept. 3 and 10, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., with Rita Carpenter — will focus on Karlyn Holman’s grape leaves lesson. Fee is $15 per class or $25 for both classes. The class will be in-person but can be virtual if preferred.
Drive-up puzzle exchange, book loan
Persons can drive up and center staff will give them puzzles, or don a facemask and check out what puzzles the center has on Wedesday, Sept. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two.
Kathy Ross will be available to help seniors with book selections, or if they don’t see a book they would like, she will check inside.
Technology survey
A student project assistant from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Malayna Oswald, would like to learn more about adults 60 and older residing in Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties, about their use of technology and certain needs they have regarding technology.
Thirty volunteers are needed for a survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete. Questions include use of technology, needs around technology and interest in participating in a technology training program. To take the survey online or for a paper copy, contact the center.
Toenail clinic
Our toenail clinic service is by appointment only on Thursday, Sept. 3. Call the center at (262) 473-0535 to make an appointment. Deb Scullin, RN, provides the service. Participants should bring a towel, correct change or a check. Fee is $15.
Movie ‘Parasite’
Watch the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite,” rated R, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.
In South Korea, a poor family, the Kims, cons their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. This film will be shown with English subtitles.
Motorcycle ride
Motorcyclists will ride to Rockton, Ill., to visit Historic Auto Attractions on Thursday, Sept. 10. It not only features cars from movies, TV and history, but also displays of Presidents Lincoln and Kennedy, and World War II artifacts.
Lunch can be either at The Rock, Beloit; Bessie’s Diner at the Rock County Airport or the Shopiere Tap. The group will depart at 10 a.m. Rain date is Friday Sept. 11.
Scholarly Scoop
“The 1918-1919 Spanish Flu in Retrospect: Lessons Learned and Forgotten” will be the presentation by Karl Brown, associate professor, UW-Whitewater History Department, on Friday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m.
The 1918-19 “Spanish” influenza pandemic killed between 30 million and 100 million people worldwide. Some governments responded with quarantines, travel restrictions and various other measures familiar to us from recent history; others adapted too little or too late, with calamitous effects for their people.
This timely lecture will explain the 1918-19 crisis and compare it to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Facemasks are required and attendees must register for a seat either by calling, emailing or visiting https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk.
This talk will be limited to 10 to 12 people. A virtual link will be sent to anyone who would rather view it on Zoom.
Monday Musings
Monday Musings is a weekly email to keep seniors up to date on what’s happening and what’s new. To subscribe, email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov and you will be added to the list.
Activities at a glance
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. virtual. The next session begins Sept. 2.
Yoga — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. virtual. Next session begins Sept. 1. Registration deadline is noon today, Aug. 28.
Pickleball — Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 10 a.m.; and Wednesday, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Whitewater High School tennis courts.
Book Club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park. Call to arrange pickup.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1:30 p.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
