WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
At the movies
Watch “Give Me Liberty,” a PG-rated comedy/drama, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. Filmed entirely in Milwaukee, this film was the winner of the prestigious 2020 John Cassavetes Award/Independent Spirit Award.
Potential closings
Please call the center before attending any in-person activity. With the increase in COVID positives in the state, activities might be canceled last minute or staff might need to work from home. Thanks for your understanding.
Scholarly Scoop
Dr. Eric Loepp, assistant professor, Department of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, presents: “Now What? How the 2020 Presidential Election Will Shape American Politics in 2021” on Friday, Dec. 4, at 10:30 a.m.
For most of 2020, we focused on what would happen in November. Now it is time to focus on January and what 2021 might bring in the world of politics. What policies have a shot at becoming law next year? Will current policies be repealed?
Join us online for a lively, interactive and civil conversation about what the next presidential term will bring, and what it means for Wisconsin, the country and the world.
Sign up for the virtual presentation online or watch the presentation at Starin Park. The talk will be limited to eight people in person.
Watercolor-Basics and Beyond
The first week Rita will show you how to paint a winter watercolor wreath. This wreath can be painted on a special holiday card for someone, framed, or whatever you choose.
Weeks two and three, we will design some fun winter scenes.
Join Rita Carpenter, artonthefly2018@gmail.com, for some fun holiday and winter painting Thursdays, Dec. 3-17, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
This class is virtual or in-person. Missing a class? All classes are recorded and available for persons to watch online. Fee is $37.50. Register by Nov. 26, online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/, call or email.
On Demand coming soon
Some of the center’s virtual lectures and classes will be available in the registration kiosk (https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/) to view later, under the On Demand button. Check out activities you might have missed or classes you want to take.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of our online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. We also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email if there is no payment involved.
Activities at a glance
Core and More (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
FUNctional Fitness (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga (virtual) — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Yoga (virtual) — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. virtual. The November/December session has started, so call for details.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 to 10 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory
Book Club — First Monday at 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Thought for the week
“There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up.” — John Holmes.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
