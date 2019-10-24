WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Free big-screen movie
Watch the psychological thriller “Get Out” on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 12:30 p.m.
Halloween treats, popcorn and lemonade will be served. Mulberry Glen is sponsoring the movies.
Collette Travel previews
See Travel Previews with Collette on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 10:30 a.m. (date and time change) for London and Paris: Sept. 9-16, 2020; Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9, 2020; and Discover Croatia, Slovenia and the Adriatic Coast, Oct. 5-16, 2020.
Ask questions, and obtain information and usually a small savings for attending. Register in advance and let us know which trips you are interested in.
Scholarly Scoop
On Friday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m., Brandon Thomas, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the Department of Psychology, will present “Don’t Forget to Come to This Talk: Tips for Remembering to Do Stuff.”
Do you struggle to remember to do things (take medication, keep appointments, mention things to friends and family)? We all forget our intentions sometimes.
As we age, this forgetfulness becomes more prominent and problematic. This lecture is aimed at explaining why our memory gets foggier as we age, and some ways that we can make it more effective and efficient. Register in advance.
Women’s Saturday
Mark your calendar for Women’s Saturday on Nov. 23. Sessions include Hooping, Using Herbs to Maintain Health, Line Dance, Meditation, Yoga, Food as Medicine, Meditation, Acupuncture, CBD oil and Laughter Yoga.
The keynote is “The Inexhaustible Resource.” End your day with Drumming for Health and Happiness. Pick up a registration form at the Starin Park Community Building, aquatic center or the municipal building second floor kiosk or one also can be emailed to you.
The fee of $25 includes morning snacks and lunch. Seating is limited, so sign up soon. The deadline to register is Nov. 14.
Spies, sports and summits
of the Cold War
Join Dr. Richard Haney, professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, for interesting and informative history talks Wednesdays, from 1 to 2 p.m. The UW-Whitewater Continuing Education Department is funding this series. Call if attending.
On Oct. 30, the final talk is “American Sports and Cold War-era Olympic Games.”
‘Bridging Technology’
“Bridging Technology” is an ongoing collaboration in which free technology assistance is provided twice monthly by UW-Whitewater Honor students. Assistance is provided for laptops, tablets, smartphones and apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snap Chat and more.
Students will be at the center the first Friday of the month, Nov. 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. Call if attending.
Caring for the caregiver
Dr. Wruble will provide an interactive presentation for caregivers to learn how better to care for themselves on Friday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fort Memorial Hospital auditorium. Call Heather Janes to register at (920) 675-4035 by Nov. 1.
Extended travel opportunities
Desert Adventure: Dubai and Abu Dhabi: March 12-20, 2020.
Tulip Time on Jewels of the Rhine: April 1-11, 2020.
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24, 2020.
Kentucky’s Unbridled Spirit: June 8-12, 2020.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9, 2020.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19, 2020.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16, 2020.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27, 2020.
Ongoing activities
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Puzzle Exchange — Third Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the Week
You only die once. You live every day. — Dr. Jim Smith, Jr.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library or online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov (Departments, Seniors in the Park) or wwparks.org.
All activities take place in the Starin Park Community Building, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
